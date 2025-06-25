Trending
U.S. News
June 25, 2025 / 11:39 AM

CDC vaccine committee meets despite bipartisan criticism

By Ian Stark
Share with X
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the Dirksen Senate office building in Washington, D.C. in May. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the Dirksen Senate office building in Washington, D.C. in May. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- A key vaccine-focused committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met Wednesday despite bipartisan protestations and controversy that surrounds the group's membership.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, began at 10 a.m. EDT to discuss vaccination policy in regard to COVID-19 and RSV before its adjournment at 5:30 p.m. The panel will reconvene Thursday to discuss vaccines and vaccination recommendations for flu, chikungunya, anthrax, MMRV and the use of thimerosal in inoculations.

The panel had consisted of eight members, who replaced the 17 people who were terminated by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. earlier this month, but Dr. Michael Ross stepped down Tuesday night as two United States senators recently suggested the ACIP meeting be postponed.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., a physician and chairman of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said Monday that the new members of the panel selected by Kennedy "lack experience studying new technologies such as mRNA vaccines, and may even have a preconceived bias against them," and declared that Wednesday's meeting should not happen.

"The meeting should be delayed until the panel is fully staffed with more robust and balanced representation-as required by law-including those with more direct relevant expertise, Cassidy wrote. "Otherwise, ACIP's recommendations could be viewed with skepticism, which will work against the success of this administration's efforts."

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., put out an X post late Tuesday that also took umbrage with the new ACIP panel.

"RFK Jr. fired all of the experts at CDC's vaccine advisory committee," Murray said. "He installed [eight] unvetted people, including anti-vaxxers who should have zero role in deciding which vaccines insurance should cover."

"The committee's next meeting must be postponed," she added.

The American Academy of Pediatrics also spoke against the ACIP meeting in an announcement on its social media platform Wednesday.

"Today's ACIP meeting is usually a time where experts come together to inform the future of vaccines," the post stated. "That is not what today will be. That is not what we can stand behind."

The AAP concluded its post by sharing that it "will continue to recommend its own childhood vaccine schedule."

Wednesday's ACIP meeting, which can be viewed online, opened with a preamble from the ACIP chair Dr. Martin Kulldorff, in which he stated that "Secretary Kennedy has given this committee a clear mandate to use evidence-based medicine when making vaccine recommendations. And that is what we will do."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stablecoin bill creates protections for crypto users, critics say it's not enough
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Stablecoin bill creates protections for crypto users, critics say it's not enough
June 25 (UPI) -- Proponents of the bill establishing regulations for payments with stablecoins say it is the first step in establishing protections for businesses and consumers while opponents say it lacks important guardrails.
Judge orders Trump to unfreeze EV charging infrastructure funds
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge orders Trump to unfreeze EV charging infrastructure funds
June 25 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ordered President Donald Trump and his administration to release billions of Congress-approved dollars for electric vehicle charging infrastructure that they froze after returning to the White House.
U.S. offers reward to locate abducted Afghan American in Afghanistan
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. offers reward to locate abducted Afghan American in Afghanistan
June 25 (UPI) -- The United States is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information locating Mahmood Shah Habibi, an Afghan American businessman who was abducted in Afghanistan nearly three years ago.
TdA leader hit with sanctions, charges and added to FBI top 10 list
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
TdA leader hit with sanctions, charges and added to FBI top 10 list
June 25 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday sanctioned, charged and added to the FBI's most wanted list a Venezuelan fugitive accused of being a leader of the notorious Tren de Aragua gang.
Meta confirms technical error suspended thousands of Facebook Groups
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Meta confirms technical error suspended thousands of Facebook Groups
June 24 (UPI) -- Meta is blaming a technical error for suspending thousands of Facebook Groups, in the United States and internationally, angering millions of users.
Mamdani leads NYC primary; Cuomo concedes 'tonight was not our night'
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Mamdani leads NYC primary; Cuomo concedes 'tonight was not our night'
June 24 (UPI) -- The polls are closed in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary, with early results leaning toward state Rep. Zohran Mamdani over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who conceded "tonight was not our night."
Tropical Storm Andrea kicks off 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Tropical Storm Andrea kicks off 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
June 24 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service announced Tuesday that the first tropical storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season has formed.
Florida executes man convicted of raping, murdering woman outside bar
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Florida executes man convicted of raping, murdering woman outside bar
June 24 (UPI) -- Thomas Gudinas was executed Tuesday in Florida, for the 1994 rape and murder of a woman, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court denied an appeal from his attorneys who argued he was too mentally ill to be put to death.
Trump wants GOP to cancel holiday recess until passing budget bill
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Trump wants GOP to cancel holiday recess until passing budget bill
June 24 (UPI) -- Complications with the so-called "one big, beautiful" fiscal year 2026 budget bill might keep lawmakers at the Capitol until passing it instead of recessing for Independence Day.
Alleged accomplice of fertility clinic bomber dies in federal custody
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Alleged accomplice of fertility clinic bomber dies in federal custody
June 24 (UPI) -- Daniel Jongyon Park, the Washington state man charged with providing explosive materials to a suicide bomber who attacked a California fertility clinic last month, died Tuesday while in federal custody.

Trending Stories

Trump joins NATO summit in aftermath of U.S. Iran strikes
Trump joins NATO summit in aftermath of U.S. Iran strikes
U.S. border officials warn Michigan's 'Jobbie Nooner' attendees to report boats
U.S. border officials warn Michigan's 'Jobbie Nooner' attendees to report boats
Meta confirms technical error suspended thousands of Facebook Groups
Meta confirms technical error suspended thousands of Facebook Groups
Tropical Storm Andrea kicks off 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Tropical Storm Andrea kicks off 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Judge rules Anthropic's use of books to train AI model is fair use
Judge rules Anthropic's use of books to train AI model is fair use

Follow Us