CDC vaccine committee meets despite bipartisan criticism

June 25 (UPI) -- A key vaccine-focused committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met Wednesday despite bipartisan protestations and controversy that surrounds the group's membership.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, began at 10 a.m. EDT to discuss vaccination policy in regard to COVID-19 and RSV before its adjournment at 5:30 p.m. The panel will reconvene Thursday to discuss vaccines and vaccination recommendations for flu, chikungunya, anthrax, MMRV and the use of thimerosal in inoculations.

The panel had consisted of eight members, who replaced the 17 people who were terminated by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. earlier this month, but Dr. Michael Ross stepped down Tuesday night as two United States senators recently suggested the ACIP meeting be postponed.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., a physician and chairman of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said Monday that the new members of the panel selected by Kennedy "lack experience studying new technologies such as mRNA vaccines, and may even have a preconceived bias against them," and declared that Wednesday's meeting should not happen.

"The meeting should be delayed until the panel is fully staffed with more robust and balanced representation-as required by law-including those with more direct relevant expertise, Cassidy wrote. "Otherwise, ACIP's recommendations could be viewed with skepticism, which will work against the success of this administration's efforts."

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., put out an X post late Tuesday that also took umbrage with the new ACIP panel.

"RFK Jr. fired all of the experts at CDC's vaccine advisory committee," Murray said. "He installed [eight] unvetted people, including anti-vaxxers who should have zero role in deciding which vaccines insurance should cover."

"The committee's next meeting must be postponed," she added.

The American Academy of Pediatrics also spoke against the ACIP meeting in an announcement on its social media platform Wednesday.

"Today's ACIP meeting is usually a time where experts come together to inform the future of vaccines," the post stated. "That is not what today will be. That is not what we can stand behind."

The AAP concluded its post by sharing that it "will continue to recommend its own childhood vaccine schedule."

Wednesday's ACIP meeting, which can be viewed online, opened with a preamble from the ACIP chair Dr. Martin Kulldorff, in which he stated that "Secretary Kennedy has given this committee a clear mandate to use evidence-based medicine when making vaccine recommendations. And that is what we will do."