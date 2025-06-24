Trending
U.S. News
June 24, 2025 / 11:53 AM

NHTSA contacts Tesla after robotaxi incidents in Austin launch

By Andrew Sookdeo
Share with X
The Tesla logo is on display at a Tesla dealership showroom on Friday, March 14, 2025 in New York City. Tesla shares were up over 3% after the opening bell at the NYSE. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Tesla logo is on display at a Tesla dealership showroom on Friday, March 14, 2025 in New York City. Tesla shares were up over 3% after the opening bell at the NYSE. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted Tesla after robotaxis were seen violating traffic laws in Austin in videos posted on social media.

The NHTSA said it was "aware of the referenced incidents and is in contact with the manufacturer to gather additional information," in a statement emailed to TechCrunch.

"NHTSA will continue to enforce the law on all manufacturers of motor vehicles and equipment, in accordance with the Vehicle Safety Act and our data-driven, risk-based investigative process," the agency said. "Under U.S. law, NHTSA does not pre-approve new technologies or vehicle systems -- rather, manufacturers certify that each vehicle meets NHTSA's rigorous safety standards, and the agency investigates incidents involving potential safety defects. Following an assessment of those reports and other relevant information, NHTSA will take any necessary actions to protect road safety."

On social media, the robotaxi drove on the wrong side of the road after it failed to take a left turn and continued driving down the wrong side of the yellow lines.

Another video showed a robotaxi driving past the destination.

Other incidents reportedly included a robotaxi performing a hard break amid traffic and another responding to "stationary police vehicles outside its driving path."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the launch robotaxis in Austin on Sunday afternoon with model Y SUVs equipped with the company's FSD unsupervised software and hardware.

The service was limited to only fewer than two dozen vehicles that operated during the day with a human "safety monitor" sitting in the front passenger seat.

The announcement moved Tesla shares up 8% on Monday but ultimately the launch fell shy of Musk's driverless promises.

In 2015, Musk announced that Tesla cars would be "fully automated" within three years. In 2016, he said, Tesla EV would be able to do a cross-country drive without needing a human operator before the end of 2017. Musk said, by 2020, Tesla would have 1 million robotaxi vehicles ready able to do 100 hours of driving per a week.

Rival robotaxi service Waymo, which also operates in Austin, said it has completed 10 million paid trips.

The company, owned by Google parent Alphabet, experienced some turbulence early in its run as it was forced to issue a voluntary recall in 2024 after one of its robotaxis struck a utility pole in Phoenix.

Latest Headlines

Tropical Storm Andrea kicks off 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Andrea kicks off 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
June 24 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service announced Tuesday that the first tropical storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season has formed.
Powell repeats Fed's intent to weigh economic data before cuts
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Powell repeats Fed's intent to weigh economic data before cuts
June 24 (UPI) -- U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell echoed recent sentiments to a congressional panel following the central bank's decision to maintain its key interest rate despite public pressure from the White House.
Amazon expands next day delivery to more rural communities
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Amazon expands next day delivery to more rural communities
June 24 (UPI) -- Amazon announced its plans to expand prime delivery to smaller cities,towns, and rural communities by the end of 2025 on Tuesday.
ICE raids on farm workers threaten food supply, advocates warn
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
ICE raids on farm workers threaten food supply, advocates warn
June 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's decision to target farm workers in immigration raids has advocates sounding the alarm that the U.S. food supply is at risk.
Sen. Bill Cassidy urges RFK Jr. to postpone CDC vaccine panel meeting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sen. Bill Cassidy urges RFK Jr. to postpone CDC vaccine panel meeting
June 24 (UPI) -- Sen. Bill Cassidy called for a meeting of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisory committee set for this week to be postponed, citing a lack of experience among its new appointees.
Trump announces Iran, Israel cease-fire is 'now in effect'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump announces Iran, Israel cease-fire is 'now in effect'
June 23 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced a cease-fire between Israel and Iran in effect, seven hours after he announced truce plans, half a day after Iran struck a U.S. base in Qatar and 11 days after Israel's first strik
House Dems. introduce bill to limit Trump's war powers on Iran
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
House Dems. introduce bill to limit Trump's war powers on Iran
June 24 (UPI) -- House Democrats have introduced a War Powers Act resolution to rein in President Donald Trump's ability to make war with Iran after he bombed the Middle Eastern country over the weekend.
DOJ sues Wash. over law mandating priests to report child abuse
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
DOJ sues Wash. over law mandating priests to report child abuse
June 23 (UPI) -- The Trump administration filed a lawsuit in support of a challenge to a new Washington State law mandating clergy to report child abuse, describing the rule as "anti-Catholic" and a violation of the Constitution.
CBP seizes $25M in counterfeit jewelry from China, Hong Kong
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
CBP seizes $25M in counterfeit jewelry from China, Hong Kong
June 23 (UPI) -- Officers seized more than $25 million worth of counterfeit jewelry in Kentucky last week, before the thousands of pieces could be sold to unsuspecting buyers, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Monday.
Compass sues Zillow over new rule in home listings fight
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Compass sues Zillow over new rule in home listings fight
June 23 (UPI) -- Compass is suing Zillow over what it calls the "Zillow ban," a new rule that the real estate brokerage firm claims is meant to control home listings and crush the home search competition.

Trending Stories

Trump announces Iran, Israel cease-fire is 'now in effect'
Trump announces Iran, Israel cease-fire is 'now in effect'
Man on honeymoon in Florida struck by lightning on beach, dies
Man on honeymoon in Florida struck by lightning on beach, dies
Plans to assassinate Zelensky in Kyiv, airport in Poland disclosed
Plans to assassinate Zelensky in Kyiv, airport in Poland disclosed
5 hurt after American Airlines Miami-N.C. flight hits turbulence
5 hurt after American Airlines Miami-N.C. flight hits turbulence
Compass sues Zillow over new rule in home listings fight
Compass sues Zillow over new rule in home listings fight

Follow Us