June 24 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted Tesla after robotaxis were seen violating traffic laws in Austin in videos posted on social media.

The NHTSA said it was "aware of the referenced incidents and is in contact with the manufacturer to gather additional information," in a statement emailed to TechCrunch.

"NHTSA will continue to enforce the law on all manufacturers of motor vehicles and equipment, in accordance with the Vehicle Safety Act and our data-driven, risk-based investigative process," the agency said. "Under U.S. law, NHTSA does not pre-approve new technologies or vehicle systems -- rather, manufacturers certify that each vehicle meets NHTSA's rigorous safety standards, and the agency investigates incidents involving potential safety defects. Following an assessment of those reports and other relevant information, NHTSA will take any necessary actions to protect road safety."

On social media, the robotaxi drove on the wrong side of the road after it failed to take a left turn and continued driving down the wrong side of the yellow lines.

Another video showed a robotaxi driving past the destination.

Other incidents reportedly included a robotaxi performing a hard break amid traffic and another responding to "stationary police vehicles outside its driving path."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the launch robotaxis in Austin on Sunday afternoon with model Y SUVs equipped with the company's FSD unsupervised software and hardware.

The service was limited to only fewer than two dozen vehicles that operated during the day with a human "safety monitor" sitting in the front passenger seat.

The announcement moved Tesla shares up 8% on Monday but ultimately the launch fell shy of Musk's driverless promises.

In 2015, Musk announced that Tesla cars would be "fully automated" within three years. In 2016, he said, Tesla EV would be able to do a cross-country drive without needing a human operator before the end of 2017. Musk said, by 2020, Tesla would have 1 million robotaxi vehicles ready able to do 100 hours of driving per a week.

Rival robotaxi service Waymo, which also operates in Austin, said it has completed 10 million paid trips.

The company, owned by Google parent Alphabet, experienced some turbulence early in its run as it was forced to issue a voluntary recall in 2024 after one of its robotaxis struck a utility pole in Phoenix.