June 24 (UPI) -- Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., won a majority of votes on the first ballot to become the House Democratic Party's top member on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

Garcia, 47, received 150 votes to 63 votes for Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., in a caucus vote made on Tuesday, Politico reported.

The win makes Garcia the likely Oversight Committee chairman if Democrats win a majority of seats in the House in next year's midterm elections.

If that were to happen, Garcia would work to hold President Donald Trump accountable for "corruption" while working to reform the federal government, he told media after the caucus vote.

"Efficiency is not DOGE," Garcia said. "Efficiency is actually making government work better for our constituents across the country, and that's what we're going to focus on."

The secret-ballot vote was held behind closed doors in the Capitol's basement.

Two other Democrats also sought the top party position on the Oversight Committee. Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas and Rep. Kweisi Mfume of Maryland also sought the position.

Crockett and Mfume ended their respective bids after polling poorly during a Monday night vote among House Democratic Party steering committee members.

"It was a signal from leadership that they were not interested in working with me," Crockett told The Hill.

"It's not like it was a little signal," Crockett said. "It was a loud signal, and I know how to read the tea leaves."

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee oversees federal government activities and has the power of subpoena to compel witnesses to appear before the committee during investigations.

If Democrats win control of the House next year, Garcia could lead investigations into the Trump administration if he becomes the committee's chairman.

Garcia is in his third term in the House and relatively young when compared to most other representatives.

He replaces Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., who died of esophageal cancer last month.