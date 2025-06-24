Trending
June 24, 2025 / 11:58 PM

Meta confirms technical error suspended thousands of Facebook Groups

By Sheri Walsh
Meta is blaming a technical error for suspending thousands of Facebook Groups, angering millions of users. The company said Tuesday it is "fixing things now." File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
June 24 (UPI) -- Meta is blaming a technical error for suspending thousands of Facebook Groups, in the United States and internationally, angering millions of users.

The company confirmed the problem Tuesday and said it is working to fix it.

"We're aware of a technical error that impacted some Facebook Groups. We're fixing things now," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a statement.

The Facebook Groups reported receiving warnings, which cited violations for nudity or "terrorism-related" content. All of the groups deny the violations.

Among the many groups suspended were some focused on bird-watching, parenting support, as well as dog owners or gaming groups. An interior design group was flagged for referencing "dangerous organizations."

Facebook and Instagram are not the first social networks to experience mass suspensions. Pinterest and Tumblr groups have also reported suspensions in the past few weeks.

While Meta has not shared what is causing the issue, some users suspect AI-automated moderation could be to blame, as others threaten to file a class action lawsuit.

