June 24, 2025 / 12:06 PM

Amazon expands next day delivery to more rural communities

By Andrew Sookdeo
Amazon on Tuesday announced plans to expand its same-day and one-day delivery for Prime members to more rural areas. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Amazon on Tuesday announced plans to expand its same-day and one-day delivery for Prime members to more rural areas. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Amazon announced its plans to expand Prime delivery to smaller cities, towns, and rural communities by the end of 2025 on Tuesday.

The company listed locations including North Padre Island, Texas; Asbury, Iowa; Lewes, Del. and Fort Seneca, Ohio, in a press release while prompting customers to use an online tracker to see if they are eligible for Prime delivery.

"Everybody loves fast delivery. So, whether you live in Monmouth, Iowa or in downtown Los Angeles, now you're going to have the same fantastic Amazon customer experience: the ability to get the wide variety of items you need to keep your household running every day, delivered the same or next day," said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores.

Amazon said, it is investing more than $4 billion to triple the size of its delivery network by 2026. Its working on transforming existing rural delivery stations into hybrid hubs with storing inventories for quicker delivery.

Amazon uses machine learning algorithms to learn what items local Prime members need and curates them in those areas. Wild bird food in Dubuque, Iowa, travel backpacks in Findlay, Ohio, and sun body butter in Sharptown, Md., are some examples cited by Amazon.

Jamil Ghani, Amazon's global vice president of Amazon Prime, cited same-day delivery, which is available to Prime members in many cities throughout the United States on purchases that exceed $25, as one of members' "favorite benefits."

The company noted that the expansion allows more customers in rural areas to benefit from same-day shipping when purchasing "everyday essentials" such as groceries and household goods.

"These items are speed-critical, and when customers need them, they often want them delivered as soon as possible. No one wants to wait two days to receive paper towels, diapers, or dog food when they've run out," the company said.

