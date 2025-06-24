Prosecutors rest case in Sean 'Diddy' Combs criminal trial

June 24 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors rested their case Tuesday against disgraced hip-hop titan Sean "Diddy" Combs after 29 days of testimony by dozens of witnesses from escorts to alleged victims and scores of others.

The federal government wrapped up weeks of testimony with the defense ending its cross-examination of a special agent with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations as prosectors rested their case against Combs at about 1:30 p.m. EDT at a Manhattan courthouse.

Combs, arrested and jailed in September 2024, has vehemently denied his five criminal charges, which include racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The New York jurors saw a string of 34 witnesses ranging from names in entertainment, former assistants, law enforcement, paid escorts and alleged victims of Combs.

Among the more prominent witness sittings against Combs were rapper Scott Mescudi, known as Kid Cudi, along with Diddy's ex-girlfriends singer Cassie Ventura and "Jane," who detailed accusations of being coerced against her will into sex with escorts during Combs' so-called "freak offs."

The pseudonymed "Jane" stated in witness testimony the first week in June that Combs would dictate what he wanted her to do during the "freak offs," which included sexual activity.

Jane, who began her relationship with Combs in 2021, went on to say Combs would not permit condoms on the men she was forced into sex with, that she and Combs would immediately have sex afterward but that he wouldn't let her clean up afterward.

Meanwhile, Diddy's defense team was poised to offer a brief rebuttal on Tuesday with no witnesses.

The trial's closing arguments are set for Thursday with the possibility of a continuance into Friday.