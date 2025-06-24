Trending
U.S. News
June 24, 2025 / 4:07 PM

Prosecutors rest case in Sean 'Diddy' Combs criminal trial

By Chris Benson
Share with X
Sean "Diddy" Combs (pictured in 2023 at MTV's VMA in Newark, N.J.) was arrested and jailed in September 2024. He has vehemently denied his five criminal charges. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
Sean "Diddy" Combs (pictured in 2023 at MTV's VMA in Newark, N.J.) was arrested and jailed in September 2024. He has vehemently denied his five criminal charges. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors rested their case Tuesday against disgraced hip-hop titan Sean "Diddy" Combs after 29 days of testimony by dozens of witnesses from escorts to alleged victims and scores of others.

The federal government wrapped up weeks of testimony with the defense ending its cross-examination of a special agent with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations as prosectors rested their case against Combs at about 1:30 p.m. EDT at a Manhattan courthouse.

Combs, arrested and jailed in September 2024, has vehemently denied his five criminal charges, which include racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The New York jurors saw a string of 34 witnesses ranging from names in entertainment, former assistants, law enforcement, paid escorts and alleged victims of Combs.

Related

Among the more prominent witness sittings against Combs were rapper Scott Mescudi, known as Kid Cudi, along with Diddy's ex-girlfriends singer Cassie Ventura and "Jane," who detailed accusations of being coerced against her will into sex with escorts during Combs' so-called "freak offs."

The pseudonymed "Jane" stated in witness testimony the first week in June that Combs would dictate what he wanted her to do during the "freak offs," which included sexual activity.

Jane, who began her relationship with Combs in 2021, went on to say Combs would not permit condoms on the men she was forced into sex with, that she and Combs would immediately have sex afterward but that he wouldn't let her clean up afterward.

Meanwhile, Diddy's defense team was poised to offer a brief rebuttal on Tuesday with no witnesses.

The trial's closing arguments are set for Thursday with the possibility of a continuance into Friday.

Latest Headlines

Baltimore officers seize 695 pounds of hallucinogenic drug DMT
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Baltimore officers seize 695 pounds of hallucinogenic drug DMT
June 24 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection officers earlier this month seized 695 pounds of the hallucinogenic drug dimethyltryptamine that was bound for an address in Harford County, Md.
Powell repeats Fed's intent to weigh economic data before cuts
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Powell repeats Fed's intent to weigh economic data before cuts
June 24 (UPI) -- U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell echoed recent sentiments to a congressional panel following the central bank's decision to maintain its key interest rate despite public pressure from the White House.
California's Robert Garcia voted top Dem on House Oversight Committee
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
California's Robert Garcia voted top Dem on House Oversight Committee
June 24 (UPI) -- Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., won a majority of votes on the first ballot to become the House Democratic Party's top member on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.
Judge rules Anthropic's use of books to train AI model is fair use
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge rules Anthropic's use of books to train AI model is fair use
June 24 (UPI) -- A judge ruled the Anthropic artificial intelligence company didn't violate copyright laws when it used millions of copyrighted books to train its AI.
Tropical Storm Andrea kicks off 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tropical Storm Andrea kicks off 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
June 24 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service announced Tuesday that the first tropical storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season has formed.
Amazon expands next day delivery to more rural communities
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Amazon expands next day delivery to more rural communities
June 24 (UPI) -- Amazon announced its plans to expand prime delivery to smaller cities,towns, and rural communities by the end of 2025 on Tuesday.
NHTSA contacts Tesla after robotaxi incidents in Austin launch
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NHTSA contacts Tesla after robotaxi incidents in Austin launch
June 24 (UPI) -- The NHTSA contacted Tesla after several videos showed incidents involving its robotaxis after the service was launched in Austin on Sunday.
ICE raids on farm workers threaten food supply, advocates warn
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
ICE raids on farm workers threaten food supply, advocates warn
June 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's decision to target farm workers in immigration raids has advocates sounding the alarm that the U.S. food supply is at risk.
Sen. Bill Cassidy urges RFK Jr. to postpone CDC vaccine panel meeting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Sen. Bill Cassidy urges RFK Jr. to postpone CDC vaccine panel meeting
June 24 (UPI) -- Sen. Bill Cassidy called for a meeting of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisory committee set for this week to be postponed, citing a lack of experience among its new appointees.
Trump announces Iran, Israel cease-fire is 'now in effect'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump announces Iran, Israel cease-fire is 'now in effect'
June 23 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced a cease-fire between Israel and Iran in effect, seven hours after he announced truce plans, half a day after Iran struck a U.S. base in Qatar and 11 days after Israel's first strik

Trending Stories

Trump joins NATO summit in aftermath of U.S. Iran strikes
Trump joins NATO summit in aftermath of U.S. Iran strikes
Man on honeymoon in Florida struck by lightning on beach, dies
Man on honeymoon in Florida struck by lightning on beach, dies
Plans to assassinate Zelensky in Kyiv, airport in Poland disclosed
Plans to assassinate Zelensky in Kyiv, airport in Poland disclosed
Israel says Iran violated nascent cease-fire, orders new attacks
Israel says Iran violated nascent cease-fire, orders new attacks
Tropical Storm Andrea kicks off 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Tropical Storm Andrea kicks off 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Follow Us