June 24, 2025 / 12:29 PM / Updated at 12:36 PM

Tropical Storm Andrea kicks off 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season

By Ian Stark
Tropical Storm Andrea formed off the Atlantic Coast on Tuesday, becoming the first named storm of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Image by NOAA
June 24 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Andrea formed off the U.S. Atlantic Coast on Tuesday morning becoming the first named storm of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In its 11 a.m. AST update, the NHC said Andrea's center was located around 1,205 miles west of the Azores as the storm carried maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Andrea is also currently moving east-northeast at 17 mph and is forecast to continue in that direction for around another day.

The storm is expected to weaken Tuesday night and then dissipate by Wednesday evening.

The Hurricane Center reported Tuesday that Andrea is not currently affecting any land mass, and will have an update on the storm at 5 p.m.

