Trending
U.S. News
June 23, 2025 / 9:12 PM

U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump to deport migrants to 'third countries'

By Sheri Walsh
Share with X
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday it will allow the Trump administration to resume rapid deportations of convicted criminals to "third countries." The decision temporarily lifts an injunction, requiring advance notice of deportations to other countries, as the administration appeals the case. File Photo via Department of Homeland Security/UPI
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday it will allow the Trump administration to resume rapid deportations of convicted criminals to "third countries." The decision temporarily lifts an injunction, requiring advance notice of deportations to other countries, as the administration appeals the case. File Photo via Department of Homeland Security/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday it will allow the Trump administration to resume swift deportations of convicted criminals to "third countries," even if they have no ties.

The high court's decision temporarily lifts an injunction, issued in April by U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy of Massachusetts, that required the administration give those being deported "meaningful" advance notice before being sent to countries other than their own.

The Supreme Court's order will remain in effect as the Trump administration appeals the case. President Donald Trump ordered the quick deportations of convicted criminals in an executive order immediately after taking office in January.

"Fire up the deportation planes," Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, said in a statement Monday as she called the ruling a "victory for the safety and security of the American people."

Related

"The Biden administration allowed millions of illegal aliens to flood our country and now the Trump administration can exercise its undisputed authority to remove these criminal illegal aliens and clean up this national security nightmare," McLaughlin added. "DHS can now execute its lawful authority and remove illegal aliens to a country willing to accept them."

While the Supreme Court's conservative-majority offered no explanation for its ruling, the three liberal judges dissented.

"I cannot join so gross an abuse of the court's equitable discretion," wrote Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who accused the court of "rewarding lawlessness" by the Trump administration in violation of immigrants' due process.

"In matters of life and death, it is best to proceed with caution," Sotomayor warned. "Rather than allowing our lower court colleagues to manage this high-stakes litigation with the care and attention it plainly requires, this court now intervenes to grant the government emergency relief from an order it has repeatedly defied."

After Murphy's preliminary injunction last month, the Trump administration attempted to deport seven men to their non-native South Sudan with less than 24 hours notice. Murphy halted the deportation flight and threatened to hold officials in criminal contempt.

The Trump administration denounced Murphy and appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.

"The United States is facing a crisis of illegal immigration, in no small part because many aliens most deserving of removal are often the hardest to remove," the Department of Justice argued in May, as some countries refuse to take back their own citizens.

Despite Monday's ruling by the Supreme Court, other judges could continue to block third-country deportations on a case-by-case basis.

Latest Headlines

Hours after attack on U.S. base, Trump announces Iran, Israel cease-fire
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Hours after attack on U.S. base, Trump announces Iran, Israel cease-fire
June 23 (UPI) -- Iran on Monday struck a U.S. military base in Qatar in retaliation of B-2 bomber airstrikes on three nuclear sites two days ago, the Iranian government confirmed.
JetBlue to end service at Miami International Airport in September
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
JetBlue to end service at Miami International Airport in September
June 23 (UPI) -- JetBlue Airways, the fifth-largest airline in the United States, is ceasing service at Miami International Airport in an attempt to end less profitable routes.
Florida execution stay request appealed to U.S. Supreme Court
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Florida execution stay request appealed to U.S. Supreme Court
June 23 (UPI) -- The scheduled execution of a Florida man on Tuesday is being appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court as attorneys question the state's "process for determining who lives and who dies."
Man on honeymoon in Florida struck by lightning on beach, dies
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man on honeymoon in Florida struck by lightning on beach, dies
June 23 (UPI) -- A 29-year-old Colorado on his honeymoon died one day after being struck by lightning on a beach in Central Florida.
In beached boat in Puerto Rico, officials find 8 bales of cocaine worth $4.2M
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
In beached boat in Puerto Rico, officials find 8 bales of cocaine worth $4.2M
June 23 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a vessel with 18 pounds of cocaine in Rincon, Puerto Rico, valued at $4.2 million.
NASA completes full-duration 'hot fire' test of new RS-25 engine
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NASA completes full-duration 'hot fire' test of new RS-25 engine
June 23 (UPI) -- NASA fired up a full-duration test of its new RS-25 engine that will power the Space Launch System rocket on Artemis missions to the moon, the space agency announced Monday.
5 hurt after American Airlines Miami-N.C. flight hits turbulence
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
5 hurt after American Airlines Miami-N.C. flight hits turbulence
June 23 (UPI) -- Three crew and two passengers were hospitalized when "unexpected turbulence" rocked an American Airlines flight from Miami to North Carolina.
Trump Media OKs $400 million stock repurchase
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump Media OKs $400 million stock repurchase
June 23 (UPI) -- The parent company behind the Truth Social social media platform announced Monday it will buy back millions of dollars' worth of its own stock.
NYC could see triple-digit heat in days ahead
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
NYC could see triple-digit heat in days ahead
A massive heat wave is unleashing the hottest weather in years across the eastern United States, and the temperature in New York City could hit triple digits for the first time in over a decade.
Study: Abortions rose in states with, without bans after Dobbs decision
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Study: Abortions rose in states with, without bans after Dobbs decision
June 23 (UPI) -- Abortions in the United States increased despite the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, according to a report released Monday by the Society of Family Planning.

Trending Stories

U.S. issues world travel warning after Iran attack
U.S. issues world travel warning after Iran attack
Hours after attack on U.S. base, Trump announces Iran, Israel cease-fire
Hours after attack on U.S. base, Trump announces Iran, Israel cease-fire
Israeli warplanes attack Iran's air defense capabilities
Israeli warplanes attack Iran's air defense capabilities
Coast Guard ends search after 6 killed in Lake Tahoe boat capsizing
Coast Guard ends search after 6 killed in Lake Tahoe boat capsizing
22 dead, dozens injured after suicide bombing of Syrian church
22 dead, dozens injured after suicide bombing of Syrian church

Follow Us