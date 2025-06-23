Trending
June 23, 2025 / 12:59 PM

Study: Abortions rose in states with, without bans after Dobbs decision

By Ian Stark
Protesters argue over abortion rights in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. in June of 2023. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
Protesters argue over abortion rights in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. in June of 2023. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Abortions in the United States increased despite the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, according to a report released Monday by the Society of Family Planning.

The international nonprofits #WeCount study found that around 1.1 million abortions were performed by licensed clinicians in 2024, up from 1.06 million in 2023.

Of the procedures performed in 2024, 25% were completed via Telehealth, which has risen from just 5% in the second quarter of 2022. The other abortions took place in brick-and-mortar clinics.

Co-Chair and professor at Ohio State University's College of Public Health and co-principal investigator of the Ohio Policy Evaluation Network Dr. Alison Norris said the findings "make clear that abortion bans haven't stopped people from seeking care."

"As care shifts across state lines and into telehealth care," she said. "What's emerging is a deeply fragmented system where access depends on where you live, how much money you have, and whether you can overcome barriers to care."

According to the Society's findings, shield laws, which provide legal protection to clinicians who provide abortion care via telehealth to people in states with bans on abortion or telehealth "continue to facilitate abortion access, especially in states where abortion is banned."

There are eight states that feature such shield laws, and in those states, an average of 12,330 abortions per month were conducted in the final quarter of 2024, an increase of 8,747 over the first quarter of 2024.

However, abortion care has also increased in states where it is banned. Under shield protections, Texas has seen the highest number of medication abortions via telehealth, with an average of 3,427 monthly at the end of 2024.

The Society of Family Planning further found Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Texas saw more monthly abortions by the end of 2024 than in the months before the Dobbs Supreme Court decision in 2022. It was the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe vs. Wade, which ruled in 1973 that the Constitution of the United States protected the right to have an abortion.

"Millions of people live in states where abortion is banned or restricted, and traveling for care isn't an option for everyone," said Co-Founder of the Massachusetts Medication Abortion Access Project Dr. Angel Foster in the release.

"By providing safe, affordable medication abortion via telemedicine, we make sure people can get the care they need, no matter where they live or what they can afford."

A massive heat wave is unleashing the hottest weather in years across the eastern United States, and the temperature in New York City could hit triple digits for the first time in over a decade.
June 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Embassy in Qatar recommended Monday that Americans there hide away due to the conflict between Israel and Iran.
June 23 (UPI) -- The high court took on a new religious case over a former Louisiana inmate of Rastafarian belief whose dreadlocks were cut off by prison officials, but only after after a lower court "emphatically" condemned it.
June 23 (UPI) -- Major American insurers announced Monday that they have agreed to speed up and smooth out the processes involved with the reception and administration of health care by streamlining the prior authorization process.
June 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for two people missing following the capsizing of a boat in California's Lake Tahoe that killed six people.
June 23 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security is warning of a "heightened threat environment" across the United States in response to its attack on Iran over the weekend.
June 23 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ordered the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, but the Salvadoran migrant is expected to remain in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody as the Trump administration appeals the court's decision.
June 22 (UPI) -- The State Department on Sunday night issued a global travel advisory warning Americans abroad to exercise increased caution after the United States attacked Iran's nuclear facilities the night prior.
June 22 (UPI) -- An armed gunman who opened fire Sunday inside a Michigan church was shot dead by a security guard, police said.
June 22 (UPI) -- Tesla will launch robotic taxis in Austin, Texas, on Sunday afternoon, Elon Musk announced.

