In beached boat in Puerto Rico, officials find 8 bales of cocaine worth $4.2M

June 23 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a vessel with 18 pounds of cocaine in Rincon, Puerto Rico, valued at $4.2 million.

On Sunday, CBP's Caribbean Air and Marine Operations detected a suspected vessel approximately 3 nautical miles southwest of Black Eagle beach in Rincon.

The 22-foot white vessel with a 60-horsepower engine was beached along the shoreline, CBP said.

Eight bales of cocaine were discovered, and they were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

The Ramey Sector, which encompasses U.S. territorial islands of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, is the only Border Patrol Sector located outside the continental United States.

It encompasses 6,000 square miles of land and water.

In May, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier offloaded in Puerto Rico approximately 725 pounds of seized cocaine worth an estimated $5.4 million.

On April 28, the crew of a Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations detected a suspicious 35-foot go-fast vessel in international waters north of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.