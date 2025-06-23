U.S. News
June 23, 2025 / 3:10 AM

Coast Guard ends search after 6 killed in Lake Tahoe boat capsizing

By Darryl Coote
A 27-foot boat capsized in Lake Tahoe over the weekend, killing six people. Two other passengers were rescued and taken to local hospitals while two others were reported missing. Photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard/DVIDS
A 27-foot boat capsized in Lake Tahoe over the weekend, killing six people. Two other passengers were rescued and taken to local hospitals while two others were reported missing. Photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard/DVIDS

June 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard has called off a search for two people missing after six people were killed when their boat capsized over the weekend in California's Lake Tahoe.

The search was suspended at 10:55 a.m. local time Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement.

The 27-foot Chris-Craft boat with 10 people on board was reported to authorities as having capsized in turbulent weather at about 3 p.m. Saturday in Lake Tahoe waters within the vicinity of D.L. Bliss State Park.

According to authorities, waves reached a height of 8 feet and winds were reported to be about 30 knots. A large swell had reportedly capsized the vessel.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the bodies of six people who were on board the boat were recovered from the lake. Two people were rescued and taken to a local hospital, authorities said.

The search, launched in an effort to find two others missing, was called off after the Coast Guard investigated more than 390-square miles over a 12-hour period, it said.

"Suspending a search is always a difficult decision to make and weighs heavily on each Coast Guard member involved," Coast Guard Cmdr. David Herndon said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those involved in the boat capsize."

