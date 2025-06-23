Trending
U.S. News
June 23, 2025 / 8:23 PM / Updated at 8:55 PM

JetBlue to end service at Miami International Airport in September

By Allen Cone
Share with X
A JetBlue plane takes off from JFK Airport on March 11, 2019, in New York City. The airline is ending service to Miami International Airport. The airline offers service from Miami to JFK via Boston. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A JetBlue plane takes off from JFK Airport on March 11, 2019, in New York City. The airline is ending service to Miami International Airport. The airline offers service from Miami to JFK via Boston. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- JetBlue Airways, the fifth-largest airline in the United States, is ceasing service at Miami International Airport in an attempt to end less profitable routes.

The last flight for the low-cost carrier in Miami is scheduled for Sept. 3, officials told WFOR-TV. The airline first began operating at MIA in 2021.

The airport is the 10th busiest in the United States and serves several nations, including in Central and South America.

JetBlue informed MIA of the changes Friday, Greg Chin, communications director for Miami-Dade Aviation Department, told the Miami Herald.

Related

Travelers who booked on flights after Sept. 3 "will have the option to fly via Fort Lauderdale or receive a full refund to their original form of payment," JetBlue spokesperson Derek Dombrowski told the Miami Herald.

JetBlue operates only a single route into Miami International with two daily flights between the city and Boston's Logan International Airport, according to Dombrowski. Connections are available from Boston, including New York's JFK, where the airlines is based.

The airline was operating as many as 14 daily flights to and from Miami International at its peak, according to the Miami Herald.

JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty, in an internal memo shared with CBS News last week, said the company would "wind down underperforming routes" to reduce costs amid softening demand for travel.

"We're hopeful demand and bookings will rebound, but even a recovery won't fully offset the ground we've lost this year, and our path back to profitability will take longer than we'd hoped," she said in the memo. "That means we're still relying on borrowed cash to keep the airline running."

Jet Blue has 1,000 daily flights switch 100 destinations, including European nations.

Jet Blue will continue to offer service at the two other South Florida airports: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International and West Palm Beach. Elsewhere in Florida, service is offered in Orlando, Jacksonville, Sarasota/Bradenton, Tampa Bay, Tallahassee and Key West.

JetBlue is the second-largest carrier in Fort Lauderdale, behind Spirit, with about 6.8 million serve at that airport in 2024.

The airline also plans to cut other routes, including West Palm Beach-Buffalo, N.Y., The Points Guy reported.

American Airlines is the largest carrier at the Miami airport as it serves as a hub to Latin America and the Caribbean. Other major U.S. airlines serving the airport are Delta, Spirit, United and Frontier. Southwest doesn't operate there.

Latest Headlines

Hours after attack on U.S. base, Trump announces Iran, Israel cease-fire
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Hours after attack on U.S. base, Trump announces Iran, Israel cease-fire
June 23 (UPI) -- Iran on Monday struck a U.S. military base in Qatar in retaliation of B-2 bomber airstrikes on three nuclear sites two days ago, the Iranian government confirmed.
U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump to deport migrants to 'third countries'
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump to deport migrants to 'third countries'
June 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday it will allow the Trump administration to resume swift deportations of convicted criminals to "third countries," even if they have no ties. 
Florida execution stay request appealed to U.S. Supreme Court
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Florida execution stay request appealed to U.S. Supreme Court
June 23 (UPI) -- The scheduled execution of a Florida man on Tuesday is being appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court as attorneys question the state's "process for determining who lives and who dies."
Man on honeymoon in Florida struck by lightning on beach, dies
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man on honeymoon in Florida struck by lightning on beach, dies
June 23 (UPI) -- A 29-year-old Colorado on his honeymoon died one day after being struck by lightning on a beach in Central Florida.
In beached boat in Puerto Rico, officials find 8 bales of cocaine worth $4.2M
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
In beached boat in Puerto Rico, officials find 8 bales of cocaine worth $4.2M
June 23 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a vessel with 18 pounds of cocaine in Rincon, Puerto Rico, valued at $4.2 million.
NASA completes full-duration 'hot fire' test of new RS-25 engine
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NASA completes full-duration 'hot fire' test of new RS-25 engine
June 23 (UPI) -- NASA fired up a full-duration test of its new RS-25 engine that will power the Space Launch System rocket on Artemis missions to the moon, the space agency announced Monday.
5 hurt after American Airlines Miami-N.C. flight hits turbulence
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
5 hurt after American Airlines Miami-N.C. flight hits turbulence
June 23 (UPI) -- Three crew and two passengers were hospitalized when "unexpected turbulence" rocked an American Airlines flight from Miami to North Carolina.
Trump Media OKs $400 million stock repurchase
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump Media OKs $400 million stock repurchase
June 23 (UPI) -- The parent company behind the Truth Social social media platform announced Monday it will buy back millions of dollars' worth of its own stock.
NYC could see triple-digit heat in days ahead
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
NYC could see triple-digit heat in days ahead
A massive heat wave is unleashing the hottest weather in years across the eastern United States, and the temperature in New York City could hit triple digits for the first time in over a decade.
Study: Abortions rose in states with, without bans after Dobbs decision
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Study: Abortions rose in states with, without bans after Dobbs decision
June 23 (UPI) -- Abortions in the United States increased despite the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, according to a report released Monday by the Society of Family Planning.

Trending Stories

U.S. issues world travel warning after Iran attack
U.S. issues world travel warning after Iran attack
Hours after attack on U.S. base, Trump announces Iran, Israel cease-fire
Hours after attack on U.S. base, Trump announces Iran, Israel cease-fire
Israeli warplanes attack Iran's air defense capabilities
Israeli warplanes attack Iran's air defense capabilities
Coast Guard ends search after 6 killed in Lake Tahoe boat capsizing
Coast Guard ends search after 6 killed in Lake Tahoe boat capsizing
22 dead, dozens injured after suicide bombing of Syrian church
22 dead, dozens injured after suicide bombing of Syrian church

Follow Us