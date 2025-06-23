Trending
U.S. News
June 23, 2025

Man on honeymoon in Florida struck by lightning on beach, dies

By Allen Cone
June 23 (UPI) -- A 29-year-old Colorado man on his honeymoon died one day after being struck by lightning on a beach in Central Florida.

Jake A. Rosencranz was hit by lightning in New Smyrna Beach while standing in ankle-deep water around 12:30 p.m. Friday, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported. First responders performed CPR on him and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he died Saturday, Volusia County Beach Safety Director Tammy Malphurs told WKMG-TV.

"So sorry for the tragic loss of a young man here on a delayed honeymoon with his wife," Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. "At 29 years old, he should have had many more anniversaries with her for years to come. Sending sincere condolences to this young woman on behalf of all of us in Volusia County who were hoping against hope that the diligent efforts of our lifeguards, EMS team and ER staff would bring him back to her."

Earlier he posted on Facebook: "They were visiting our beaches to celebrate their marriage. In one terrifying second everything changed."

The NSB Fire Department confirmed that two golfers were indirectly struck by lightning at the Venetian Bay Golf Course at around 12:18 p.m. They didn't require emergency transport to a hospital.

This was Florida's first lightning fatality of the year.

Malphurs said people are rarely struck by lightning in a storm several miles away.

"We see them, and a lot of times they move in really fast," she said. "A lot of times they're miles away and you'll see a random bolt of lightning, which it happens. It's rare in this instance, it happened like Friday."

When lightning is nearby, she said you should seek shelter. If there are no buildings, get into a vehicle with a hard metal top and close the windows.

