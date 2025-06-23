Trending
U.S. News
June 23, 2025 / 11:59 PM

DOJ sues Wash. over law mandating priests to report child abuse

By Darryl Coote
Share with X

June 23 (UPI) -- The Trump administration filed a lawsuit Monday in support of a challenge to a new Washington State law mandating clergy to report child abuse, describing the rule as "anti-Catholic" and a violation of the Constitution.

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson, a Catholic, signed Senate Bill 5375 into law early last month. The new law, which goes into effect July 27, adds clergy members -- including priests, ministers, rabbi and imam, among others -- to the list of people required to report child abuse or neglect to the state or law enforcement under threat of being charged with a gross misdemeanor offense.

The law has received pushback from local Catholics, who have characterized it as forcing them to break the sacred seal of confession in order to avoid prison.

In the Justice Department's lawsuit, federal prosecutors argue the new law puts Catholic priests at odds with the core tenets and beliefs of their religion and violates their First Amendment right to the freedom of religion "by forcing them to violate the sanctity and confidentiality of confessional communications.

Related

"No other mandatory reporter is required to forego his or her fundamental rights under the Constitution in this manner," the lawsuit states, while adding that the law will have a "chilling effect" on thousands of Catholic priests and parishioners who may be uncertain about whether adhering to the sacrament of penance will open them to criminal penalties, child welfare investigations, civil liability or excommunication.

"Laws that explicitly target religious practices such as the Sacrament of Confession in the Catholic Church have no place in our society," Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights division said in a statement.

"Senate Bill 5375 unconstitutionally forces Catholic priests in Washington to choose between their obligations to the Catholic Church and their penitents or face criminal consequences, while treating the priest-penitent privilege differently than other well-settled privileges."

The lawsuit is an intervention in a complaint filed early this month by Washington State Catholic bishops, who argue it discriminates against them as attorneys are exempt from inclusion as mandatory reporters.

"Washington State has no business intruding into the confessional -- particularly when they give a free pass to lawyers who have legally protected confidential relationships with clients," Mark Rienzi, president and CEO of Becket, a non-profit public interest religious liberty group that is representing the bishops, said in a statement.

"Punishing priests for following the Catholic Church's millennia-old faith traditions isn't just wrong, it's unconstitutional."

The governor told KUOW in a statement that he wasn't surprised by the Department of Justice's intervention.

"It's disappointing, but not surprising, to see the DOJ seek to shield and protect child abusers."

Latest Headlines

CBP seizes $25M in counterfeit jewelry from China, Hong Kong
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
CBP seizes $25M in counterfeit jewelry from China, Hong Kong
June 23 (UPI) -- Officers seized more than $25 million worth of counterfeit jewelry in Kentucky last week, before the thousands of pieces could be sold to unsuspecting buyers, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Monday.
Compass sues Zillow over new rule in home listings fight
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Compass sues Zillow over new rule in home listings fight
June 23 (UPI) -- Compass is suing Zillow over what it calls the "Zillow ban," a new rule that the real estate brokerage firm claims is meant to control home listings and crush the home search competition.
Hours after attack on U.S. base, Trump announces Iran, Israel cease-fire
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Hours after attack on U.S. base, Trump announces Iran, Israel cease-fire
June 23 (UPI) -- Iran on Monday struck a U.S. military base in Qatar in retaliation of B-2 bomber airstrikes on three nuclear sites two days ago, the Iranian government confirmed.
U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump to deport migrants to 'third countries'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump to deport migrants to 'third countries'
June 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday it will allow the Trump administration to resume swift deportations of convicted criminals to "third countries," even if they have no ties. 
JetBlue to end service at Miami International Airport in September
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
JetBlue to end service at Miami International Airport in September
June 23 (UPI) -- JetBlue Airways, the fifth-largest airline in the United States, is ceasing service at Miami International Airport in an attempt to end less profitable routes.
Florida execution stay request appealed to U.S. Supreme Court
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Florida execution stay request appealed to U.S. Supreme Court
June 23 (UPI) -- The scheduled execution of a Florida man on Tuesday is being appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court as attorneys question the state's "process for determining who lives and who dies."
Man on honeymoon in Florida struck by lightning on beach, dies
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Man on honeymoon in Florida struck by lightning on beach, dies
June 23 (UPI) -- A 29-year-old Colorado on his honeymoon died one day after being struck by lightning on a beach in Central Florida.
In beached boat in Puerto Rico, officials find 8 bales of cocaine worth $4.2M
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
In beached boat in Puerto Rico, officials find 8 bales of cocaine worth $4.2M
June 23 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a vessel with 18 pounds of cocaine in Rincon, Puerto Rico, valued at $4.2 million.
NASA completes full-duration 'hot fire' test of new RS-25 engine
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
NASA completes full-duration 'hot fire' test of new RS-25 engine
June 23 (UPI) -- NASA fired up a full-duration test of its new RS-25 engine that will power the Space Launch System rocket on Artemis missions to the moon, the space agency announced Monday.
5 hurt after American Airlines Miami-N.C. flight hits turbulence
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
5 hurt after American Airlines Miami-N.C. flight hits turbulence
June 23 (UPI) -- Three crew and two passengers were hospitalized when "unexpected turbulence" rocked an American Airlines flight from Miami to North Carolina.

Trending Stories

U.S. issues world travel warning after Iran attack
U.S. issues world travel warning after Iran attack
Hours after attack on U.S. base, Trump announces Iran, Israel cease-fire
Hours after attack on U.S. base, Trump announces Iran, Israel cease-fire
Israeli warplanes attack Iran's air defense capabilities
Israeli warplanes attack Iran's air defense capabilities
Coast Guard ends search after 6 killed in Lake Tahoe boat capsizing
Coast Guard ends search after 6 killed in Lake Tahoe boat capsizing
22 dead, dozens injured after suicide bombing of Syrian church
22 dead, dozens injured after suicide bombing of Syrian church

Follow Us