DHS warns of 'heightened threat environment' after Iran attack

June 23 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security is warning of a "heightened threat environment" across the United States in response to its attack on Iran over the weekend.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem issued the National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin on Sunday, warning of the increased threat of terrorism while stating "there are currently no specific credible threats against the homeland."

"It is our duty to keep the nation safe and informed, especially during times of conflict," Noem said in a statement.

"The ongoing Israel-Iran conflict brings the possibility of increased threat to the homeland in the form of possibly cyberattacks, acts of violence and anti-Semitic hate crimes."

The bulletin states that low-level cyberattacks by Iranian hactivists targeting U.S. networks are "likely" and that Iranian government-affiliated cyberactors may also attack those same networks.

It also warned that the likelihood of extremists taking violent action would increase if Iranian leadership issued a religious ruling calling for retaliation.

The bulletin was published the same day the State Department issued a global travel advisory warning Americans abroad to exercise increased caution.

On Saturday, the United States entered the Israel-Iran war.

U.S. warplanes, at the order of President Donald Trump, bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities.

Iran has vowed revenge.

Iran does not have a nuclear weapon, but fears that it might be working to achieve one have been at the forefront of both U.S. and Israeli foreign policy concerning Tehran.

The United States bombed the facilities as conflict between Israel and Iran has intensified in recent weeks after Israel attacked Iranian nuclear facilities and killed some of its top military officers.

Israel and Iran have been in a proxy war for years, but it exploded to the forefront following the Oct. 7, 2023, surprise attack on Israel by Hamas, an Iran-proxy militia.