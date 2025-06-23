Trending
U.S. News
June 23, 2025 / 4:58 PM

5 hurt after American Airlines Miami-N.C. flight hits turbulence

By Chris Benson
Share with X

June 23 (UPI) -- Five people were hospitalized when "unexpected turbulence" rocked an American Airlines flight from Miami to North Carolina.

Three flight attendants and two passengers on board American Airlines Flight 1286 were transported to a hospital Sunday night after the Airbus A321 suddenly hit turbulence while traveling to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina from Miami International Airport.

On Monday, American Airlines said the injured have since been released.

"We thank our crew members for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding," airline officials wrote in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the 24-year-old aircraft safely landed on Sunday about 10:50 p.m. local time "after the crew reported possible injuries to cabin crew and passengers due to turbulence."

Passengers detailed witnessing an unconscious man, a flight attendant with a broken arm and a co-worker burned by hot water from a drink cart, in addition to "two people were in need of immediate medical attention."

"We're all looking at each other like, 'No, it was definitely not turbulence,'" one passenger told WRAL News in North Carolina, adding that he and his fellow travelers "definitely saw lightning."

According to the airline, the seat belt sign was on at the time.

"I would say it was absolutely horrific. People thought that they were going to lose their lives," a female passenger said, with another passenger calling the experience "pure chaos."

The three fight attendants and two passengers were transported for observation, but American Airlines did not release any other details.

The FAA is investigating Sunday's incident.

Read More

Latest Headlines

NASA completes full-duration 'hot fire' test of new RS-25 engine
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
NASA completes full-duration 'hot fire' test of new RS-25 engine
June 23 (UPI) -- NASA fired up a full-duration test of its new RS-25 engine that will power the Space Launch System rocket on Artemis missions to the moon, the space agency announced Monday.
Iran attacks U.S. military base in Qatar as explosions heard in Doha
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Iran attacks U.S. military base in Qatar as explosions heard in Doha
June 23 (UPI) -- Iran on Monday struck a U.S. military base in Qatar in retaliation of B-2 bomber airstrikes on three nuclear sites two days ago, the Iranian government confirmed.
Trump Media OKs $400 million stock repurchase
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump Media OKs $400 million stock repurchase
June 23 (UPI) -- The parent company behind the Truth Social social media platform announced Monday it will buy back millions of dollars' worth of its own stock.
NYC could see triple-digit heat in days ahead
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NYC could see triple-digit heat in days ahead
A massive heat wave is unleashing the hottest weather in years across the eastern United States, and the temperature in New York City could hit triple digits for the first time in over a decade.
Study: Abortions rose in states with, without bans after Dobbs decision
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Study: Abortions rose in states with, without bans after Dobbs decision
June 23 (UPI) -- Abortions in the United States increased despite the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, according to a report released Monday by the Society of Family Planning.
U.S. Supreme Court to rule over Rastafarian inmate hair religious exempts
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court to rule over Rastafarian inmate hair religious exempts
June 23 (UPI) -- The high court took on a new religious case over a former Louisiana inmate of Rastafarian belief whose dreadlocks were cut off by prison officials, but only after after a lower court "emphatically" condemned it.
American insurers to optimize prior authorizations
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
American insurers to optimize prior authorizations
June 23 (UPI) -- Major American insurers announced Monday that they have agreed to speed up and smooth out the processes involved with the reception and administration of health care by streamlining the prior authorization process.
Coast Guard ends search after 6 killed in Lake Tahoe boat capsizing
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Coast Guard ends search after 6 killed in Lake Tahoe boat capsizing
June 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for two people missing following the capsizing of a boat in California's Lake Tahoe that killed six people.
DHS warns of 'heightened threat environment' after Iran attack
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
DHS warns of 'heightened threat environment' after Iran attack
June 23 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security is warning of a "heightened threat environment" across the United States in response to its attack on Iran over the weekend.
Kilmar Abrego Garcia likely to be held by ICE after DOJ release order
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Kilmar Abrego Garcia likely to be held by ICE after DOJ release order
June 23 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ordered the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, but the Salvadoran migrant is expected to remain in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody as the Trump administration appeals the court's decision.

Trending Stories

U.S. issues world travel warning after Iran attack
U.S. issues world travel warning after Iran attack
Suicide bombing in Damascus church kills at least 20
Suicide bombing in Damascus church kills at least 20
Active shooter shot dead by security guard at Michigan church
Active shooter shot dead by security guard at Michigan church
Israeli warplanes attack Iran's air defense capabilities
Israeli warplanes attack Iran's air defense capabilities
Coast Guard ends search after 6 killed in Lake Tahoe boat capsizing
Coast Guard ends search after 6 killed in Lake Tahoe boat capsizing

Follow Us