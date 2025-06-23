June 23 (UPI) -- Five people were hospitalized when "unexpected turbulence" rocked an American Airlines flight from Miami to North Carolina.

Three flight attendants and two passengers on board American Airlines Flight 1286 were transported to a hospital Sunday night after the Airbus A321 suddenly hit turbulence while traveling to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina from Miami International Airport.

On Monday, American Airlines said the injured have since been released.

"We thank our crew members for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding," airline officials wrote in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the 24-year-old aircraft safely landed on Sunday about 10:50 p.m. local time "after the crew reported possible injuries to cabin crew and passengers due to turbulence."

Passengers detailed witnessing an unconscious man, a flight attendant with a broken arm and a co-worker burned by hot water from a drink cart, in addition to "two people were in need of immediate medical attention."

"We're all looking at each other like, 'No, it was definitely not turbulence,'" one passenger told WRAL News in North Carolina, adding that he and his fellow travelers "definitely saw lightning."

According to the airline, the seat belt sign was on at the time.

"I would say it was absolutely horrific. People thought that they were going to lose their lives," a female passenger said, with another passenger calling the experience "pure chaos."

The three fight attendants and two passengers were transported for observation, but American Airlines did not release any other details.

The FAA is investigating Sunday's incident.