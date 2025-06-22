U.S. News
June 22, 2025 / 11:24 PM

U.S. issues world travel warning after Iran attack

By Darryl Coote
People check flight schedules in a nearly empty departure hall at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, on Sunday, August 4, 2024. On Sunday night, the State Department issued a worldwide caution security alert warning Americans overseas to exercise increased caution. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI
People check flight schedules in a nearly empty departure hall at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, on Sunday, August 4, 2024. On Sunday night, the State Department issued a worldwide caution security alert warning Americans overseas to exercise increased caution. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- The State Department on Sunday night issued a global travel advisory warning Americans abroad to exercise increased caution after the United States attacked Iran's nuclear facilities the night prior.

The statement from the State Department does not mention the Saturday night attack but acknowledged that "there is the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad.

"The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East," the statement said. "The Department of State advises U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution."

The United States entered the Israel-Iran war on Saturday when President Donald Trump ordered U.S. warplanes to attack three of Iran's nuclear facilities.

Iran has vowed revenge while deciding how, when and where it will retaliate.

Israel and Iran have been in a proxy war for years, but it exploded to the forefront following the Tehran-backed militia Hamas' bloody Oct. 7, 2023, surprise attack on Israel.

Earlier this month, the war between the two countries intensified when Israel attacked some of Iran's nuclear facilities and killed some of its top military officers.

Iran has responded by targeting Tel Aviv and other regions of Israel.

The announcement from the State Department comes after it warned Americans last week against traveling to Israel, the West Bank and Gaza.

On June 14, it authorized the voluntary departure from Israel of family members and non-emergency U.S. government employees "due to volatile and unpredictable security situation in the region."

Iran does not have a nuclear weapon, but fears that it might be working to achieve one has been at the forefront of both U.S. and Israeli foreign policy concerning Tehran.

