U.S. News
June 22, 2025 / 2:26 PM

Tesla begins robotaxi launch in Austin

By Adam Schrader
Share with X
A red Tesla is seen parked on West Executive Drive at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, June 5, 2025. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
A red Tesla is seen parked on West Executive Drive at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, June 5, 2025. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Tesla will begin its launch of robotic taxis in Austin, Texas, on Sunday afternoon, Elon Musk announced.

"The @Tesla_AI robotaxi launch begins in Austin this afternoon with customers paying a $4.20 flat fee!" Musk said in a post on social media.

Earlier this month, Musk had revealed Sunday as the tentative start date while cautioning that the company was "being super paranoid about safety" and that the date might shift.

The electric carmaker has provided few details about the plans for the robotaxi since it was announced last year, but some information on the service can be found on the company's website.

Related

To get started using the robotaxis, users must download the Robotaxi app and use their Tesla account to log in, where it then functions like most ridesharing apps.

"Our fleet will initially consist of model year 2025 Model Y vehicles," the service's FAQ section reads. "Riders are prohibited from sitting in the front-left seat, which is typically a driver's customary seating position."

Tesla notes that children are not allowed to ride in the vehicles and only service animals are permitted to accompany disabled riders.

"Riders may not always be delivered to their intended destinations or may experience inconveniences, interruptions, or discomfort related to the Robotaxi," the company wrote in a disclaimer in its terms of service. "Tesla may modify or cancel rides in its discretion, including for example due to weather conditions."

The terms of service include a clause that Tesla will not be liable for "any indirect, consequential, incidental, special, exemplary, or punitive damages, including lost profits or revenues, lost data, lost time, the costs of procuring substitute transportation services, or other intangible losses" from the use of the robotaxis.

As reported by The Guardian, Musk previously told reporters that there may be less than a dozen cars available to the public in Austin during the Sunday launch. It was not immediately clear if human drivers would be in the cars during the rollout, which has become a standard practice during launches by rival companies.

Meanwhile, Tesla's robotaxis have already received some pushback from Democratic lawmakers in Texas, who penned a letter last week asking the company to delay the launch until at least September.

"Next week, Tesla plans to launch robotaxis in Austin -- before Texas' new AV safety law takes effect. We're urging a delay until those safety standards are in place," Texas Sen. Sarah Eckhardt said in a post to social media.

"Public trust comes from safety and transparency. We look forward to working with Tesla to achieve both."

Latest Headlines

FedEx founder Fred Smith dies at 80
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FedEx founder Fred Smith dies at 80
June 22 (UPI) -- Fred Smith, the founder of shipping giant Federal Express, has died at the age of 80, the company announced Saturday.
Trump says U.S. 'obliterated' three Iranian nuclear sites
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Trump says U.S. 'obliterated' three Iranian nuclear sites
June 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Saturday night that U.S. warplanes "obliterated" three Iranian nuclear sites, while warning the Islamic regime to agree to peace or more attacks will follow.
N.C. governor vetoes permit-less concealed carry, ICE cooperation
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
N.C. governor vetoes permit-less concealed carry, ICE cooperation
June 21 (UPI) -- North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein vetoed a bill to require state law enforcement to work more closely with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in addition to another that would allow permit-less concealed firearms.
Appeals court panel rules against Louisiana Ten Commandments law
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Appeals court panel rules against Louisiana Ten Commandments law
June 21 (UPI) -- Louisiana can not compel officials to display the Ten Commandments in public school and college classrooms, a federal appeals court has ruled.
Arrest made in hit-and-run death of Realtor in Netflix reality series
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Arrest made in hit-and-run death of Realtor in Netflix reality series
June 21 (UPI) -- Police on Long Island have arrested a suspect in the fatal hit-and-run crash of Sara Burack, a luxury real estate agent featured on Netflix's Million Dollar Beach House. She was 40.
Minnesota suspect gave wife 'bailout plan,' according to affidavit
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Minnesota suspect gave wife 'bailout plan,' according to affidavit
June 21 (UPI) -- The Minnesota man facing federal and state charges in the shootings of two state legislators and their spouses one week ago gave his wife a "bailout plan" to be used, according to unsealed court documents.
JD Vance mocks Sen. Alex Padilla, criticizes California officials
U.S. News // 1 day ago
JD Vance mocks Sen. Alex Padilla, criticizes California officials
June 21 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance got the name of Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., wrong while criticizing him, along with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, over immigration raids in that city.
Ex-Columbia student released from ICE detention after judge's order
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Ex-Columbia student released from ICE detention after judge's order
June 20 (UPI) -- Former Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil on Friday night was freed from federal detention in central Louisiana on bail after a federal judge ordered his release.
Judge blocks Trump's efforts to ban foreign students at Harvard
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge blocks Trump's efforts to ban foreign students at Harvard
June 20 (UPI) -- Harvard University received good news on two fronts Friday -- the courts and President Donald Trump -- in its fight with the federal government on funding and foreign students.
Supreme Court allows terrorism victims to sue Palestinian groups
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Supreme Court allows terrorism victims to sue Palestinian groups
June 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday unanimously upheld a federal law that allows victims of terrorism to sue two Palestinian entities in U.S. courts.

Trending Stories

Trump says U.S. 'obliterated' three Iranian nuclear sites
Trump says U.S. 'obliterated' three Iranian nuclear sites
Russia: Other nations ready to supply Iran with nukes after U.S. strike
Russia: Other nations ready to supply Iran with nukes after U.S. strike
N.C. governor vetoes permit-less concealed carry, ICE cooperation
N.C. governor vetoes permit-less concealed carry, ICE cooperation
European leaders seek 'digital sovereignty' over tech infrastructure
European leaders seek 'digital sovereignty' over tech infrastructure
JD Vance mocks Sen. Alex Padilla, criticizes California officials
JD Vance mocks Sen. Alex Padilla, criticizes California officials

Follow Us