Tesla begins robotaxi launch in Austin

June 22 (UPI) -- Tesla will begin its launch of robotic taxis in Austin, Texas, on Sunday afternoon, Elon Musk announced.

"The @Tesla_AI robotaxi launch begins in Austin this afternoon with customers paying a $4.20 flat fee!" Musk said in a post on social media.

Earlier this month, Musk had revealed Sunday as the tentative start date while cautioning that the company was "being super paranoid about safety" and that the date might shift.

The electric carmaker has provided few details about the plans for the robotaxi since it was announced last year, but some information on the service can be found on the company's website.

To get started using the robotaxis, users must download the Robotaxi app and use their Tesla account to log in, where it then functions like most ridesharing apps.

"Our fleet will initially consist of model year 2025 Model Y vehicles," the service's FAQ section reads. "Riders are prohibited from sitting in the front-left seat, which is typically a driver's customary seating position."

Tesla notes that children are not allowed to ride in the vehicles and only service animals are permitted to accompany disabled riders.

"Riders may not always be delivered to their intended destinations or may experience inconveniences, interruptions, or discomfort related to the Robotaxi," the company wrote in a disclaimer in its terms of service. "Tesla may modify or cancel rides in its discretion, including for example due to weather conditions."

The terms of service include a clause that Tesla will not be liable for "any indirect, consequential, incidental, special, exemplary, or punitive damages, including lost profits or revenues, lost data, lost time, the costs of procuring substitute transportation services, or other intangible losses" from the use of the robotaxis.

As reported by The Guardian, Musk previously told reporters that there may be less than a dozen cars available to the public in Austin during the Sunday launch. It was not immediately clear if human drivers would be in the cars during the rollout, which has become a standard practice during launches by rival companies.

Meanwhile, Tesla's robotaxis have already received some pushback from Democratic lawmakers in Texas, who penned a letter last week asking the company to delay the launch until at least September.

"Next week, Tesla plans to launch robotaxis in Austin -- before Texas' new AV safety law takes effect. We're urging a delay until those safety standards are in place," Texas Sen. Sarah Eckhardt said in a post to social media.

"Public trust comes from safety and transparency. We look forward to working with Tesla to achieve both."