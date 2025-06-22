U.S. News
June 22, 2025 / 5:16 PM

Active shooter shot dead by security guard at Michigan church

By Adam Schrader
An active shooter who opened fire on Sunday in a church in suburban Detroit was shot dead by a security guard, according to police officials. Image by Simaah from Pixabay
June 22 (UPI) -- An armed gunman who opened fire Sunday inside a Michigan church was shot dead by a security guard, police said.

Police responded to 911 calls of an active shooter at Crosspointe Church in Wayne, about 30 miles west of Detroit, police said in a statement.

"Upon arrival, officers determined that a security guard for the church shot and killed the suspect," police said. "One victim was shot in the leg."

A police source told local news station WXYZ that the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. shortly after the start of the10:45 a.m. service.

"Our leadership and support teams are on the ground, at the scene, in Wayne, Michigan providing assistance and investigative support," FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in a statement after the shooting.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is also reportedly monitoring the incident.

Police encouraged local residents to avoid the area as the investigation continued. Further details about the shooting, including the identity of the suspect, was not provided.

