U.S. News
June 21, 2025 / 12:51 PM

JD Vance mocks Sen. Alex Padilla, criticizes California officials

By Simon Corlett
Share with X
Vice President JD Vance got the name of Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., wrong while criticizing him along with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass over immigration raids in that city. Photo by Kenny Holston/UPI
1 of 5 | Vice President JD Vance got the name of Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., wrong while criticizing him along with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass over immigration raids in that city. Photo by Kenny Holston/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance got the name of Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., wrong while criticizing him, along with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, over immigration raids in that city.

Vance referred to Padilla as "Jose" during a news conference in Los Angeles this week.

A former senator, Vance also took aim at his ex-colleague's forced removal from a Department of Homeland Security news conference earlier in the month, calling it "theater."

The senior California Senator was handcuffed and removed from the room after trying to speak to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem but later said the detention was not done to grab attention.

Related

Padilla on Saturday fired back at Vance.

"The Vice President knows my name. But that's not the point. He should be focused on removing the thousands of unnecessary troops from the streets of Los Angeles, not petty slights," he said during an interview with MSNBC and posted on X.

"Look, sadly, it's just an indicator of how petty and unserious this administration is," he continued. "He's the vice president of the United States. You think he'd take the situation in Los Angeles more seriously."

Vance spent five hours in Los Angeles, first speaking publicly to update the situation around the continued arrest and detention efforts of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, arguing Bass, Padilla and Newsom continue to hinder those attempts.

President Donald Trump has ordered in thousands of California National Guard Troops and hundreds of U.S. Marines to assist federal agents. Officials began carrying out major immigration raids in Los Angeles on June 6.

Newsom and other officials have argued the move to bring in the military is illegal. This week, the a three-judge panel with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously that the troop deployment was "likely legal."

Trump, who has pushed for major deportation operations since his presidential campaign, later called it a "Big win," on Truth Social.

"What happened here was a tragedy. You had people who were doing the simple job of enforcing the law, and you had rioters, egged on by the governor and the mayor, making it harder for them to do their job," Vance told reporters at the news conference.

"It was necessary to send in the National Guard to stop that process to bring some order back to this great city."

He later met privately with military personnel before attending the six-figure Republican National Committee's annual summer retreat in Beverly Hills.

Latest Headlines

Ex-Columbia student released from ICE detention after judge's order
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Ex-Columbia student released from ICE detention after judge's order
June 20 (UPI) -- Former Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil on Friday night was freed from federal detention in central Louisiana on bail after a federal judge ordered his release.
Judge blocks Trump's efforts to ban foreign students at Harvard
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Judge blocks Trump's efforts to ban foreign students at Harvard
June 20 (UPI) -- Harvard University received good news on two fronts Friday -- the courts and President Donald Trump -- in its fight with the federal government on funding and foreign students.
Supreme Court allows terrorism victims to sue Palestinian groups
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Supreme Court allows terrorism victims to sue Palestinian groups
June 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday unanimously upheld a federal law that allows victims of terrorism to sue two Palestinian entities in U.S. courts.
Stretching into summer: Yoga workouts mark solstice in longest day
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Stretching into summer: Yoga workouts mark solstice in longest day
June 20 (UPI) -- Summer officially began Friday in the Northern Hemisphere with the longest daylight of the year at around 15 hours.
Supreme Court OKs challenge to California stricter emission standards
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Supreme Court OKs challenge to California stricter emission standards
June 20 (UPI) -- Fossil fuel companies can challenge California setting stricter emissions standards for cars, the U.S Supreme Court ruled Friday.
Sweltering heat to expand, affect 170M in central and eastern U.S.
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Sweltering heat to expand, affect 170M in central and eastern U.S.
The highest temperatures this year will combine with increasing humidity and intense summer sunshine to create dangerous, life-threatening conditions for roughly 170 million people, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Report: Airport lights, weather may have contributed to deadly crash
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Report: Airport lights, weather may have contributed to deadly crash
June 20 (UPI) -- Weather and malfunctioning airport equipment likely played a role in the crash of a private plane in San Diego last month that killed six people, including Devil Wears Prada drummer Daniel Williams.
Small plane crash kills Yellowstone County, Mont., commissioner
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Small plane crash kills Yellowstone County, Mont., commissioner
June 20 (UPI) -- Yellowstone County Commissioner John Ostlund has been identified as the victim of a small plane crash in Billings, Mont., officials confirmed.
Senate parliamentarian tosses some core Trump budget bill provisions
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Senate parliamentarian tosses some core Trump budget bill provisions
June 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate Parliamentarian ruled Thursday that several key provisions from Banking Committee Chairman Sen. Tim Scott on the Trump budget bill violate reconciliation process rules.
'Dictator Approved' statue at National Mall takes aim at Trump
U.S. News // 1 day ago
'Dictator Approved' statue at National Mall takes aim at Trump
June 20 (UPI) -- A sculpture featuring a cracked Statue of Liberty crushed under a golden "thumbs up" and emblazoned with "Dictator Approved" has appeared on the National Mall.

Trending Stories

U.S. company to provide $6B loan for British nuclear power project
U.S. company to provide $6B loan for British nuclear power project
'Dictator Approved' statue at National Mall takes aim at Trump
'Dictator Approved' statue at National Mall takes aim at Trump
Analysis: Iran alone in war against Israel
Analysis: Iran alone in war against Israel
Colombia joins BRICS-backed bank in shift toward new financial order
Colombia joins BRICS-backed bank in shift toward new financial order
Ex-Columbia student released from ICE detention after judge's order
Ex-Columbia student released from ICE detention after judge's order

Follow Us