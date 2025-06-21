U.S. News
June 21, 2025 / 2:08 PM

Arrest made in hit-and-run death of Realtor in Netflix reality series

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Sara Burack, a luxury real estate agent who appeared on Netflix's Million Dollar Beach House, was killed Thursday when she was mowed down in a hit-and-run while walking. Photo from luxgrouppalmbeach/Instagram
Sara Burack, a luxury real estate agent who appeared on Netflix's Million Dollar Beach House, was killed Thursday when she was mowed down in a hit-and-run while walking. Photo from luxgrouppalmbeach/Instagram

June 21 (UPI) -- Police on Long Island have arrested a suspect in the fatal hit-and-run crash of Sara Burack, a luxury real estate agent featured on Netflix's Million Dollar Beach House. She was 40.

Friday, one day after the crash, Amanda Kempton, 32, of Virginia, was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident in which a fatality occurred in Hampton Bays.

On Saturday, the marine biologist's family in Manorville put up collateral in lieu of $100,000 bail during a first appearance in Southampton Town Justice Court.

Kempton, who had planned to return to Virginia for a wedding Saturday, faces up to seven years in prison in the felony case.

Related

Burack was discovered lying unconscious on the side of Montauk Highway, near Villa Paul Restaurant, at around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, Southampton Town police told the New York Daily News.

Burack was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she died that afternoon, her friend and fellow realtor Paulette Corsair said.

Corsair said Burack endured severe injuries to her head, brain and liver, as well as a broken leg.

"This animal of a being, left her in the gutter to die," Corsair posted on Facebook. "She was not identified for hours. Her beloved family was called & I was next. We were all bedside w sara til the end."

Although Kempton was at a tavern before the incident, her lawyer told the court that alcohol is not a factor in the case.

Kempton did not see the victim in the fog, Keahon said, and thought she had hit a traffic cone.

She left the scene and went to a friend's home, and found Burack's large, pink, wheeled suitcase underneath her vehicle, Keahon said.

Authorities, using a license plate reader, tracked Kempton's movements and found her vehicle with a damaged front end at her family's home, prosecutors said.

Burack, who lived in Southampton, was a renowned broker and former agent with Nest Seekers International, a luxury firm known for handling properties in Manhattan and the Hamptons. She listed property through Palm Beach Lux Group in Florida.

Burack appeared on Million Dollar Beach House in 2020 with Peggy Zabakolas and J.B. Andreassi.

Latest Headlines

Minnesota suspect gave wife 'bailout plan,' according to affidavit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Minnesota suspect gave wife 'bailout plan,' according to affidavit
June 21 (UPI) -- The Minnesota man facing federal and state charges in the shootings of two state legislators and their spouses one week ago gave his wife a "bailout plan" to be used, according to unsealed court documents.
JD Vance mocks Sen. Alex Padilla, criticizes California officials
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
JD Vance mocks Sen. Alex Padilla, criticizes California officials
June 21 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance got the name of Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., wrong while criticizing him, along with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, over immigration raids in that city.
Ex-Columbia student released from ICE detention after judge's order
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Ex-Columbia student released from ICE detention after judge's order
June 20 (UPI) -- Former Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil on Friday night was freed from federal detention in central Louisiana on bail after a federal judge ordered his release.
Judge blocks Trump's efforts to ban foreign students at Harvard
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Judge blocks Trump's efforts to ban foreign students at Harvard
June 20 (UPI) -- Harvard University received good news on two fronts Friday -- the courts and President Donald Trump -- in its fight with the federal government on funding and foreign students.
Supreme Court allows terrorism victims to sue Palestinian groups
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Supreme Court allows terrorism victims to sue Palestinian groups
June 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday unanimously upheld a federal law that allows victims of terrorism to sue two Palestinian entities in U.S. courts.
Stretching into summer: Yoga workouts mark solstice in longest day
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Stretching into summer: Yoga workouts mark solstice in longest day
June 20 (UPI) -- Summer officially began Friday in the Northern Hemisphere with the longest daylight of the year at around 15 hours.
Supreme Court OKs challenge to California stricter emission standards
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Supreme Court OKs challenge to California stricter emission standards
June 20 (UPI) -- Fossil fuel companies can challenge California setting stricter emissions standards for cars, the U.S Supreme Court ruled Friday.
Sweltering heat to expand, affect 170M in central and eastern U.S.
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Sweltering heat to expand, affect 170M in central and eastern U.S.
The highest temperatures this year will combine with increasing humidity and intense summer sunshine to create dangerous, life-threatening conditions for roughly 170 million people, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Report: Airport lights, weather may have contributed to deadly crash
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Report: Airport lights, weather may have contributed to deadly crash
June 20 (UPI) -- Weather and malfunctioning airport equipment likely played a role in the crash of a private plane in San Diego last month that killed six people, including Devil Wears Prada drummer Daniel Williams.
Small plane crash kills Yellowstone County, Mont., commissioner
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Small plane crash kills Yellowstone County, Mont., commissioner
June 20 (UPI) -- Yellowstone County Commissioner John Ostlund has been identified as the victim of a small plane crash in Billings, Mont., officials confirmed.

Trending Stories

U.S. company to provide $6B loan for British nuclear power project
U.S. company to provide $6B loan for British nuclear power project
Analysis: Iran alone in war against Israel
Analysis: Iran alone in war against Israel
Colombia joins BRICS-backed bank in shift toward new financial order
Colombia joins BRICS-backed bank in shift toward new financial order
Ex-Columbia student released from ICE detention after judge's order
Ex-Columbia student released from ICE detention after judge's order
Stretching into summer: Yoga workouts mark solstice in longest day
Stretching into summer: Yoga workouts mark solstice in longest day

Follow Us