U.S. News
June 21, 2025 / 4:16 PM

NC governor vetoes permit-less concealed carry, ICE cooperation

By Allen Cone
1 of 2 | Immigration and Customs Enforcement makes an arrest in Californa. North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein voted legislation that would have required law enforcement to coordinate operations with immigration officers. Photo by ICE/Flickr

June 21 (UPI) -- North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein vetoed a bill to require state law enforcement to work more closely with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in addition to another that would allow permit-less concealed carry of firearms.

The Democratic governor on Friday announced vetoes of the legislation, which had been approved by both legislative chambers.

Stein said the state is already stretched to assist federal officers.

"My oath of office requires that I uphold the Constitution of the United States," Stein said. "Therefore, I cannot sign this bill because it would require sheriffs to unconstitutionally detain people for up to 48 hours after they would otherwise be released.

He noted the federeal Fourth Circuit "is clear that local law enforcement officers cannot keep people in custody solely based on a suspected immigration violation."

Stein said he also wants offenders to be held accountable.

"Let me be clear, anyone who commits a serious crime in North Carolina must be prosecuted and held accountable regardless of their immigration status."

He said he supports the bills' efforts to require sheriffs to contact federal immigration authorities about people in their custody charged with dangerous crimes, including sexual battery, armed robbery, arson, assault on public officials and court personnel.

The vetoes were supported by Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and Mecklenburg County Sheriff Gary McFadden.

Republicans blasted the decision by the governor, who was elected in November.

"Gov. Stein proved where his allegiances are," state Senate Leader Phil Berger posted on X. "He'd rather prioritize his far-left donors and their dangerous open-border policies over the citizens of North Carolina who are desperately pleading for us to put an end to the illegal immigration crisis. I look forward to the Senate overriding his veto."

Stein also vetoed a bill that would have allowed permitless concealed carry in North Carolina.

"This bill makes North Carolinians less safe and undermines responsible gun ownership," Stein said. "The bill eliminates training requirements associated with concealed carry permits and reduces the age to carry a concealed weapon from 21 to 18 years old.

"We can and should protect the right to bear arms without recklessly endangering law enforcement officers and our people."

Berger criticized the veto of this bill.

"Law-abiding North Carolinians shouldn't have to jump through hoops to effectively exercise their Second Amendment rights," the Senate leader said. "It's past time for us to join the majority of states that recognize Constitutional Carry. I look forward to the Senate overriding Gov. Stein's veto."

To override a veto, three-fifths of the House and Senate must approve the bills.

In the latest election, Democrats broke the Republican supermajority in the House by gaining one seat. The GOP has a one-vote supermajority in the Senate.

