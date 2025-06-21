Minnesota suspect gave wife 'bailout plan,' according to affidavit

June 21 (UPI) -- The Minnesota man facing federal and state charges in the shootings of two state legislators and their spouses one week ago gave his wife a "bailout plan" to be used, according to unsealed court documents.

Vance Boelter, 57, is in federal custody in the deaths of one couple and injuries of two others in separate incidents on June 14.

Jenny Boetler told the investigators they were "preppers," meaning they should "prepare for major or catastrophic events" by stockpiling materials, according to an affidavit filed by an FBI agent and obtained by WCCO-TV and KARE-TV.

Boelter told his wife to go to her mother's home in southwestern Wisconsin, the investigator said.

After the shootings were reported, law enforcement pulled over Boelter's wife and four children while leaving their home near Lake Mille Lacs. She said they were visiting friends northwest of the metro area.

She consented to a search of their car where investigators found two handguns, passports and about $10,000 in cash, according to the affidavit.

Her husband posted in a family group text "they needed to get out of the house and people with guns may be showing up."

"Dad went to war last night ... I don't wanna say more because I don't wanna implicate anybody," one text from Boelter to members of his family read, according to a federal complaint.

Boelter's wife apparently didn't know about her husband's alleged plans to attack the lawmakers, and she has not been charged with any crime. Initially, the family members were in custody for possible deportation but a judge had them released.

At roughly 9 a.m., after the shootings, Boelter visited a bank in Robbinsdale and withdrew all $2,200, according to the affidavit. Another person drove Boelter from the bank.

"Witness 1" also sold Boelter an electric bike and Buick sedan, which was found during the 43-hour manhunt.

Investigators discovered empty rifle cases, gun-cleaning supplies and a bike in a rented storage unit, according to the warrant.

Investigators discovered "voluminous writings" in Boelter's home and car, acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson said.

The notebooks contained the names of more than 45 Minnesota state and federal public officials, "mostly or all Democrats," according to the complaint.

Boelter faces six federal charges -- two counts each for murder, stalking and firearms offenses in district court in St. Paul. The Justice Department could make it a death sentence case.

Minnesota doesn't have the death penalty. The state charges are two counts of murder in the second degree and attempted murder in the second degree in Hennepin County in Minneapolis.

He is being held on $5 million should federal authorities relinquish custody.

State Rep. Melissa Hortman, 55, and her husband, Mark, died at their home. They live about 5 miles from a husband and wife who also were shot.

Yvette Hoffman, who was shot eight times, was released from the hospital Thursday night while John, a state senator, suffered nine gunshot wounds and is in serious but stable condition.