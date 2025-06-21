U.S. News
June 21, 2025 / 1:01 PM

Minnesota suspect gave wife 'bailout plan,' according to affidavit

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Vance Luther Boelter, the man suspected of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers, is pictured. Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety/Facebook
Vance Luther Boelter, the man suspected of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers, is pictured. Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety/Facebook

June 21 (UPI) -- The Minnesota man facing federal and state charges in the shootings of two state legislators and their spouses one week ago gave his wife a "bailout plan" to be used, according to unsealed court documents.

Vance Boelter, 57, is in federal custody in the deaths of one couple and injuries of two others in separate incidents on June 14.

Jenny Boetler told the investigators they were "preppers," meaning they should "prepare for major or catastrophic events" by stockpiling materials, according to an affidavit filed by an FBI agent and obtained by WCCO-TV and KARE-TV.

Boelter told his wife to go to her mother's home in southwestern Wisconsin, the investigator said.

Related

After the shootings were reported, law enforcement pulled over Boelter's wife and four children while leaving their home near Lake Mille Lacs. She said they were visiting friends northwest of the metro area.

She consented to a search of their car where investigators found two handguns, passports and about $10,000 in cash, according to the affidavit.

Her husband posted in a family group text "they needed to get out of the house and people with guns may be showing up."

"Dad went to war last night ... I don't wanna say more because I don't wanna implicate anybody," one text from Boelter to members of his family read, according to a federal complaint.

Boelter's wife apparently didn't know about her husband's alleged plans to attack the lawmakers, and she has not been charged with any crime. Initially, the family members were in custody for possible deportation but a judge had them released.

At roughly 9 a.m., after the shootings, Boelter visited a bank in Robbinsdale and withdrew all $2,200, according to the affidavit. Another person drove Boelter from the bank.

"Witness 1" also sold Boelter an electric bike and Buick sedan, which was found during the 43-hour manhunt.

Investigators discovered empty rifle cases, gun-cleaning supplies and a bike in a rented storage unit, according to the warrant.

Investigators discovered "voluminous writings" in Boelter's home and car, acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson said.

The notebooks contained the names of more than 45 Minnesota state and federal public officials, "mostly or all Democrats," according to the complaint.

Boelter faces six federal charges -- two counts each for murder, stalking and firearms offenses in district court in St. Paul. The Justice Department could make it a death sentence case.

Minnesota doesn't have the death penalty. The state charges are two counts of murder in the second degree and attempted murder in the second degree in Hennepin County in Minneapolis.

He is being held on $5 million should federal authorities relinquish custody.

State Rep. Melissa Hortman, 55, and her husband, Mark, died at their home. They live about 5 miles from a husband and wife who also were shot.

Yvette Hoffman, who was shot eight times, was released from the hospital Thursday night while John, a state senator, suffered nine gunshot wounds and is in serious but stable condition.

Latest Headlines

Arrest made in hit-and-run death of Realtor in Netflix reality series
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Arrest made in hit-and-run death of Realtor in Netflix reality series
June 21 (UPI) -- Police on Long Island have arrested a suspect in the fatal hit-and-run crash of Sara Burack, a luxury real estate agent featured on Netflix's Million Dollar Beach House. She was 40.
JD Vance mocks Sen. Alex Padilla, criticizes California officials
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
JD Vance mocks Sen. Alex Padilla, criticizes California officials
June 21 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance got the name of Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., wrong while criticizing him, along with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, over immigration raids in that city.
Ex-Columbia student released from ICE detention after judge's order
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Ex-Columbia student released from ICE detention after judge's order
June 20 (UPI) -- Former Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil on Friday night was freed from federal detention in central Louisiana on bail after a federal judge ordered his release.
Judge blocks Trump's efforts to ban foreign students at Harvard
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Judge blocks Trump's efforts to ban foreign students at Harvard
June 20 (UPI) -- Harvard University received good news on two fronts Friday -- the courts and President Donald Trump -- in its fight with the federal government on funding and foreign students.
Supreme Court allows terrorism victims to sue Palestinian groups
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Supreme Court allows terrorism victims to sue Palestinian groups
June 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday unanimously upheld a federal law that allows victims of terrorism to sue two Palestinian entities in U.S. courts.
Stretching into summer: Yoga workouts mark solstice in longest day
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Stretching into summer: Yoga workouts mark solstice in longest day
June 20 (UPI) -- Summer officially began Friday in the Northern Hemisphere with the longest daylight of the year at around 15 hours.
Supreme Court OKs challenge to California stricter emission standards
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Supreme Court OKs challenge to California stricter emission standards
June 20 (UPI) -- Fossil fuel companies can challenge California setting stricter emissions standards for cars, the U.S Supreme Court ruled Friday.
Sweltering heat to expand, affect 170M in central and eastern U.S.
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Sweltering heat to expand, affect 170M in central and eastern U.S.
The highest temperatures this year will combine with increasing humidity and intense summer sunshine to create dangerous, life-threatening conditions for roughly 170 million people, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Report: Airport lights, weather may have contributed to deadly crash
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Report: Airport lights, weather may have contributed to deadly crash
June 20 (UPI) -- Weather and malfunctioning airport equipment likely played a role in the crash of a private plane in San Diego last month that killed six people, including Devil Wears Prada drummer Daniel Williams.
Small plane crash kills Yellowstone County, Mont., commissioner
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Small plane crash kills Yellowstone County, Mont., commissioner
June 20 (UPI) -- Yellowstone County Commissioner John Ostlund has been identified as the victim of a small plane crash in Billings, Mont., officials confirmed.

Trending Stories

U.S. company to provide $6B loan for British nuclear power project
U.S. company to provide $6B loan for British nuclear power project
Analysis: Iran alone in war against Israel
Analysis: Iran alone in war against Israel
Colombia joins BRICS-backed bank in shift toward new financial order
Colombia joins BRICS-backed bank in shift toward new financial order
Ex-Columbia student released from ICE detention after judge's order
Ex-Columbia student released from ICE detention after judge's order
Stretching into summer: Yoga workouts mark solstice in longest day
Stretching into summer: Yoga workouts mark solstice in longest day

Follow Us