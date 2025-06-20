Trending
U.S. News
June 20, 2025 / 11:51 AM

Small plane crash kills Yellowstone County, Mont., commissioner

By Simon Corlett
Share with X
Yellowstone County Commissioner John Ostlund has been identified as the victim of a small plane crash in Billings, Mont., officials confirmed. Screenshot courtesy of KRTV
Yellowstone County Commissioner John Ostlund has been identified as the victim of a small plane crash in Billings, Mont., officials confirmed. Screenshot courtesy of KRTV

June 20 (UPI) -- A Yellowstone County Commissioner has been identified as the victim of a small plane crash in Billings, Mont., officials confirmed.

County Commissioner John Ostlund died after the single-engine aircraft crashed Thursday afternoon near a road in a rural part of Billings, south of the city center.

Records show the plane was registered to Ostlund's home address, KTVQ-TV reported, citing county sources.

It's not clear if anyone else was onboard the aircraft.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed it was looking into the crash of the Cessna 172, which can carry up to four people.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder confirmed Ostlund was onboard the plane but did not say if he was alone.

The 73-year-old Republican was first elected to office in 2002 and was in the midst of serving his sixth term.

Ostlund is survived by his wife and the couple's five adult children.

"John was a great guy. The county has lost that bank of knowledge," fellow Yellowstone County Commissioner Mark Morse told the Longview News Journal in an interview.

Yellowstone County is home to some 164,000 people and is the most populous county in Montana.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Senate parliamentarian tosses some core Trump budget bill provisions
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Senate parliamentarian tosses some core Trump budget bill provisions
June 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate Parliamentarian ruled Thursday that several key provisions from Banking Committee Chairman Sen. Tim Scott on the Trump budget bill violate reconciliation process rules.
'Dictator Approved' statue at National Mall takes aim at Trump
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'Dictator Approved' statue at National Mall takes aim at Trump
June 20 (UPI) -- A sculpture featuring a cracked Statue of Liberty crushed under a golden "thumbs up" and emblazoned with "Dictator Approved" has appeared on the National Mall.
Aflac health data, Social Security numbers hacked
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Aflac health data, Social Security numbers hacked
June 20 (UPI) -- Aflac said Friday customer health data and Social Security numbers were hacked, but that it stopped the cyber intrusion within hours and the attack did not include ransomware.
Turtle on runway blamed for N.C. small plane crash that killed two
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Turtle on runway blamed for N.C. small plane crash that killed two
June 20 (UPI) -- A turtle on the runway caused a small private plane crash that killed two and seriously injured another person at Sugar Valley Airport, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.
Stock; oil futures on roller-coaster ride amid Israel-Iran conflict
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Stock; oil futures on roller-coaster ride amid Israel-Iran conflict
June 20 (UPI) -- Stock futures ticked lower before markets reopened Friday morning amid uncertainty among investors over the Middle East and whether the United States was about to get directly involved in the Israel-Iran conflict.
Judge stops Trump from tying DOT funds to immigration enforcement
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge stops Trump from tying DOT funds to immigration enforcement
June 20 (UPI) -- A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump's attempt to make federal transportation funding contingent on state compliance with his immigration policies.
Man charged with trying to kidnap Memphis mayor
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Man charged with trying to kidnap Memphis mayor
June 20 (UPI) -- Authorities in Memphis have arrested and charged a 25-year-old man accused of attempting to kidnap the city's mayor over the weekend.
Appeals court lets Trump control guardsmen deployed to Los Angeles
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Appeals court lets Trump control guardsmen deployed to Los Angeles
June 20 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruled late Thursday that President Donald Trump may maintain control of thousands of National Guard troops deployed to Los Angeles.
CBP agents discover 3,000-foot underground tunnel
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
CBP agents discover 3,000-foot underground tunnel
June 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have discovered and closed a tunnel carved into the ground between San Diego and Tijuana that stretched more than 1,000 feet into the United States, the agency announced Thursday
Rubio, Britain's Lammy meet on Iranian nuclear capabilities
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Rubio, Britain's Lammy meet on Iranian nuclear capabilities
June 19 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Marco Rubio and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Thursday discussed the conflict between Israel and Iran and agreed that Iran should never possess a nuclear weapon, the State Department said.

Trending Stories

CBP agents discover 3,000-foot underground tunnel
CBP agents discover 3,000-foot underground tunnel
Paramount stalls $35 million '60 Minutes' settlement, slowing merger
Paramount stalls $35 million '60 Minutes' settlement, slowing merger
Cristina Fernández's conviction triggers Peronist reassessment
Cristina Fernández's conviction triggers Peronist reassessment
Paris Air Show: Airbus gets nearly $21 billion in orders
Paris Air Show: Airbus gets nearly $21 billion in orders
Pentagon identifies soldier who died in Iraq as Michigan resident
Pentagon identifies soldier who died in Iraq as Michigan resident

Follow Us