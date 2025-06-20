Man charged with trying to kidnap Memphis mayor

June 20 (UPI) -- Authorities in Memphis have arrested and charged a 25-year-old man accused of attempting to kidnap the city's mayor over the weekend.

The suspect, identified as Trenton Abston, was arrested on Wednesday, the Memphis Police Department said in a statement. Police recovered a Taser, gloves, rope and duct tape from Abston's vehicle following the man's arrest, according to authorities.

Abston was arrested after police on Sunday responded to reports of an individual conducting "suspicious activity" outside the home of Memphis Mayor Paul Young.

Police said a review of both public and private security camera footage of the incident shows that the suspect had scaled a wall to enter the mayor's property.

Young, in a statement on Facebook, said the incident occurred at about 9:30 local time Sunday.

He said a man had jumped a wall leading to his subdivision and walked straight to his home, "knocking on the door with gloves on, a full pocket and a nervous demeanor."

"In today's climate, especially after the tragic events in Minnesota and the threats my wife and I often receive online, none of us can be too careful," he said, referring to the recent assassination of Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman and the attempted assassination of Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman.

Young is also a Democrat.

"What starts as reckless words online can all too quickly become something more more dangerous," he said.

Abston has been charged with attempted kidnapping, stalking and aggravated criminal trespass.

"We understand the concerns raised by this incident and want to reassure the public that the Memphis Police Department remains fully committed to the safety of all residents, including our city's elected officials," the Memphis Police Department said. "We take any potential threat seriously and will continue to act swiftly and thoroughly."

A politically divided United States has seen an increase in violence targeting elected officials in recent years.

On Jan. 6, 2021, an extremist violent mob attempted an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in response to Democrat Joe Biden being elected president, with some calling for the deaths of elected officials.

Paul Pelosi, the husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was brutally beaten by a man with a hammer at the home he shared with his wife in 2022.

Violence has also been directed at Republicans, with President Donald Trump being the subject of two assassination attempts.