U.S. News
June 20, 2025 / 7:15 PM

Judge blocks Trump's efforts to ban foreign students at Harvard

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Graduates and friends and family gather for the 2019 Harvard University Class Day. A federal judge on Friday granted a preliminary injunction that would continue blocking President Donald Trump efforts to bar international students from attending the school. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
Graduates and friends and family gather for the 2019 Harvard University Class Day. A federal judge on Friday granted a preliminary injunction that would continue blocking President Donald Trump efforts to bar international students from attending the school. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Harvard University received good news on two fronts Friday -- the courts and President Donald Trump -- in its fight with the federal government on funding and foreign students.

A federal judge in Massachusetts granted a preliminary injunction that would continue blocking Trump efforts to bar international students from attending the private university.

Judge Allison D. Burroughs, who was nominated by President Barack Obama, previously had issued a temporary block halting the moves by Trump, though her decision can be appealed to the circuit court and ultimately the Supreme Court.

Shortly afterward at 3:40 p.m. EDT, Trump posted on Truth Social that a deal could be reached with the Ivy League school in Cambridge, Mass., after billions of dollars in grants were paused as the school faced accusations of anti-Semitism.

"Many people have been asking what is going on with Harvard University and their large-scale improprieties that we have been addressing, looking for a solution. We have been working closely with Harvard, and it is very possible that a Deal will be announced over the next week or so," Trump said.

"They have acted extremely appropriately during these negotiations, and appear to be committed to doing what is right. If a Settlement is made on the basis that is currently being discussed, it will be 'mindbogglingly' HISTORIC, and very good for our Country. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Education Secretary Linda McMahon last week said: "We are, I think, making progress in some of the discussion, where even though they have taken a hard line, they have, for instance, replaced their head of Middle East Studies." Her comments came during a moderated conversation with Bloomberg in Washington, D.C.

The Education Department has frozen $2.2 billion in multi-year grants and contracts to Harvard University after the school rejected its demands to make policy changes and "uphold federal civil rights laws." Halted were science and medicine research, including radiation exposure, ALS diagnostics and tuberculosis treatment.

Harvard sued the Trump administration in April, asking for an expedited final decision in the case. Oral arguments are scheduled for July 21. Two dozen universities filed an amicus brief in support of the school this month.

The IRS is considering revoking Harvard's tax-exempt status.

On June 4, Trump ordered a suspension of international visas for new students seeking to attend Harvard University, accusing the school of failing to report "known illegal activity" carried out by its students.

In a proclamation, Trump said the suspension applies only to new nonimmigrant students who travel to the United States solely or primarily to attend the Massachusetts university. International students are allowed to enter the country to attend U.S. schools under the Student Exchange Visa Program.

In the 2024-2025 academic year, Harvard had nearly 7,000 international students, representing about 27% of its total student body. They came from over 140 different countries. When counting researchers, the total international population at Harvard exceeds 10,000.

This is the case before Judge Burroughs.

The judge, in the three-page decision, blocked the Trump administration from ending Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, which was based on a May 22 revocation notice the Department of Homeland Security sent to Harvard administrators.

Burroughs directed the government to "immediately" prepare guidance to alert Trump administration officials to disregard that notice and to restore "every visa holder and applicant to the position that individual would have been absent such Revocation Notice."

Also, student visa holders shouldn't be denied entry to the United States.

Burroughs wrote the government must "file a status report within 72 hours of entry of this Order describing the steps taken to ensure compliance with this Order and certifying compliance with its requirements."

In the May letter, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the administration was revoking Harvard's ability to enroll international students in part because it had been "perpetuating an unsafe campus environment that is hostile to Jewish students, promotes pro-Hamas sympathies, and employs racist 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' policies."

Ian Heath Gershenger, an attorney for the university, accused the administration of "using international students as pawns" and targeting Harvard.

Justice Department attorneys instead focused on national security concerns because they do not trust Harvard to vet its international students.

An attorney for the Trump administration previously said that it does not have the same concerns in regard to other schools but that that could change.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court allows terrorism victims to sue Palestinian groups
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court allows terrorism victims to sue Palestinian groups
June 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday unanimously upheld a federal law that allows victims of terrorism to sue two Palestinian entities in U.S. courts.
Stretching into summer: Yoga workouts mark solstice in longest day
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Stretching into summer: Yoga workouts mark solstice in longest day
June 20 (UPI) -- Summer officially began Friday in the Northern Hemisphere with the longest daylight of the year at around 15 hours.
Supreme Court OKs challenge to California stricter emission standards
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court OKs challenge to California stricter emission standards
June 20 (UPI) -- Fossil fuel companies can challenge California setting stricter emissions standards for cars, the U.S Supreme Court ruled Friday.
Sweltering heat to expand, affect 170M in central and eastern U.S.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sweltering heat to expand, affect 170M in central and eastern U.S.
The highest temperatures this year will combine with increasing humidity and intense summer sunshine to create dangerous, life-threatening conditions for roughly 170 million people, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Report: Airport lights, weather may have contributed to deadly crash
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Report: Airport lights, weather may have contributed to deadly crash
June 20 (UPI) -- Weather and malfunctioning airport equipment likely played a role in the crash of a private plane in San Diego last month that killed six people, including Devil Wears Prada drummer Daniel Williams.
Small plane crash kills Yellowstone County, Mont., commissioner
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Small plane crash kills Yellowstone County, Mont., commissioner
June 20 (UPI) -- Yellowstone County Commissioner John Ostlund has been identified as the victim of a small plane crash in Billings, Mont., officials confirmed.
Senate parliamentarian tosses some core Trump budget bill provisions
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Senate parliamentarian tosses some core Trump budget bill provisions
June 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate Parliamentarian ruled Thursday that several key provisions from Banking Committee Chairman Sen. Tim Scott on the Trump budget bill violate reconciliation process rules.
'Dictator Approved' statue at National Mall takes aim at Trump
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
'Dictator Approved' statue at National Mall takes aim at Trump
June 20 (UPI) -- A sculpture featuring a cracked Statue of Liberty crushed under a golden "thumbs up" and emblazoned with "Dictator Approved" has appeared on the National Mall.
Aflac health data, Social Security numbers hacked
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Aflac health data, Social Security numbers hacked
June 20 (UPI) -- Aflac said Friday customer health data and Social Security numbers were hacked, but that it stopped the cyber intrusion within hours and the attack did not include ransomware.
Turtle on runway blamed for N.C. small plane crash that killed two
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Turtle on runway blamed for N.C. small plane crash that killed two
June 20 (UPI) -- A turtle on the runway caused a small private plane crash that killed two and seriously injured another person at Sugar Valley Airport, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Trending Stories

CBP agents discover 3,000-foot underground tunnel
CBP agents discover 3,000-foot underground tunnel
Paramount stalls $35 million '60 Minutes' settlement, slowing merger
Paramount stalls $35 million '60 Minutes' settlement, slowing merger
'Dictator Approved' statue at National Mall takes aim at Trump
'Dictator Approved' statue at National Mall takes aim at Trump
Pentagon identifies soldier who died in Iraq as Michigan resident
Pentagon identifies soldier who died in Iraq as Michigan resident
Judge stops Trump from tying DOT funds to immigration enforcement
Judge stops Trump from tying DOT funds to immigration enforcement

Follow Us