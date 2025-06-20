Trending
U.S. News
June 20, 2025

Aflac health data, Social Security numbers hacked

By Doug Cunningham
"This attack, like many insurance companies are currently experiencing, was caused by a sophisticated cybercrime group," Aflac said. "This was part of a cybercrime campaign against the insurance industry." Photo by Sora Shimazak/Pexels
June 20 (UPI) -- Insurer Aflac said Friday customer health data and Social Security numbers were hacked, but that it stopped the cyber intrusion within hours and the attack did not include ransomware.

Aflac is a U.S.-based company best known for its supplemental policies that help cover expenses that major medical insurance doesn't. It serves some 50 million people worldwide, largely in the United State and Japan.

Aflac said the impacted files include "claims information, health information, Social Security numbers and/or other personal information, related to customers, beneficiaries, employees, agents and other individuals in our U.S. business."

"This attack, like many insurance companies are currently experiencing, was caused by a sophisticated cybercrime group," Aflac said. "This was part of a cybercrime campaign against the insurance industry."

Aflac said it has engaged third-party cybersecurity experts to help respond to the attack.

Preliminary findings indicate that social engineering tactics were used to gain access to Aflac's network.

Until its investigation is finished Aflac said it doesn't know the number of individual customers affected by the data breach.

Aflac said it will offer customers free credit monitoring and identity theft protection and Medical Shield for two years.

To get those benefits Aflac said people should call their call center at 1-855-361-0305.

Erie Insurance and Philadelphia Insurance Compnaies also reported hacks in June. The three cyberattacks resemble techniques used by the hacking group Scattered Spider.

That group was linked to Las Vegas hacks on MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment, both multimillion-dollar hacks.

