Samsung might launch its next foldable smartphone next month

June 19 (UPI) -- Samsung likely will unveil the next thinner version of its foldable smartphone next month.

Over the weekend, leaks showcased a look at the Galaxy Z Fold 7 -- it has a thinner hinge, larger camera bump and a 200 MP sensor. It will run on Android 16 and has an 8-inch inner display and 6- to 5-inch cover display.

"The newest Galaxy Z series is the thinnest, lightest and most advanced foldable yet -- meticulously crafted and built to last," Samsung said in a blog post earlier this month.

The phone is reported to be slimmer at 4.5mm unfolded. It has titanium hinge components, refined crease control and a Snapdragon 8 Chipset.

The camera is expected to be upgraded from a 50MP to a 200MP sensor and uses AI-enhanced image processing.

"With foldables, thinness has become more critical than ever because people aren't prepared to accept the compromise for a thicker and heavier phone to get the real estate that a folding phone can deliver," Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, said on Thursday.

According to a Laptopmag leaker, the phone will be revealed on July 11 and will go on sale July 25.

Analysts are expecting models to be priced at about $2,000 and a little higher depending on U.S. tariffs.

CCS insight said that foldables will account for just 2% of the overall smartphone market this year. In previous years, over 50% of foldable phone owners have all switched back to traditional phones in the next upgrade cycle, according to data.