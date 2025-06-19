Trending
Samsung might launch its next foldable smartphone next month

By Andrew Sookdeo
Samsung likely will unveil the next thinner version of its foldable smartphone next month. Its previous version Galaxy Z Fold 6 (pictured) was introduced in Tokyo in 2024. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Samsung likely will unveil the next thinner version of its foldable smartphone next month.

Over the weekend, leaks showcased a look at the Galaxy Z Fold 7 -- it has a thinner hinge, larger camera bump and a 200 MP sensor. It will run on Android 16 and has an 8-inch inner display and 6- to 5-inch cover display.

"The newest Galaxy Z series is the thinnest, lightest and most advanced foldable yet -- meticulously crafted and built to last," Samsung said in a blog post earlier this month.

The phone is reported to be slimmer at 4.5mm unfolded. It has titanium hinge components, refined crease control and a Snapdragon 8 Chipset.

The camera is expected to be upgraded from a 50MP to a 200MP sensor and uses AI-enhanced image processing.

"With foldables, thinness has become more critical than ever because people aren't prepared to accept the compromise for a thicker and heavier phone to get the real estate that a folding phone can deliver," Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, said on Thursday.

According to a Laptopmag leaker, the phone will be revealed on July 11 and will go on sale July 25.

Analysts are expecting models to be priced at about $2,000 and a little higher depending on U.S. tariffs.

CCS insight said that foldables will account for just 2% of the overall smartphone market this year. In previous years, over 50% of foldable phone owners have all switched back to traditional phones in the next upgrade cycle, according to data.

