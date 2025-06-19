Trending
U.S. News
June 19, 2025 / 2:04 AM

U.S. resumes student visa application processing

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
The State Department announced Wednesday that it will resume interviews for student visas applications. Pool File Photo by Jeenah Moon/UPI
The State Department announced Wednesday that it will resume interviews for student visas applications. Pool File Photo by Jeenah Moon/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department has announced it will soon resume scheduling interviews for overseas visa applications, while stating that the screening process will now include social media vetting.

The State Department made the announcement Wednesday, after it had placed a hold on new interviews for foreign student visa applications last month amid the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration.

In Wednesday's statement, the State Department said that under the new guidance, it will "conduct a comprehensive and thorough vetting, including online presence, of all student and exchange visitor applicants." The process applies to F, M and J nonimmigrant classifications, it said.

"To facilitate this vetting, all applicants for F, M and J nonimmigrant visas will be instructed to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to 'public,'" it said.

Related

It did not state exactly when the scheduling of applications by overseas posts would resume.

"The United States must be vigilant during the visa issuance process to ensure that those applying for admission into the United States do not intend to harm Americans and our national interests, and that all applicants credibly establish their eligibility for the visa sought, including that they intend to engage in activities consistent with the terms for their admission," it said.

"A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right."

The announcement comes as the Trump administration has targeted foreign students studying in the United States for deportation over their support for Palestine and criticism of Israel over its war in Gaza.

The Trump administration suspended interviews for foreign student visa applications late last month as it ordered the expansion of the vetting process to include social media screening for alleged anti-Semitism posts and material.

Latest Headlines

Appeals court denies DOJ request to replace Trump in defamation case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Appeals court denies DOJ request to replace Trump in defamation case
June 19 (UPI) -- An appeals court on Wednesday ruled against the Justice Department's attempt to replace President Donald Trump as the defendant in a multimillion-dollar defamation case.
FDA approves long-lasting HIV-prevention drug
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FDA approves long-lasting HIV-prevention drug
June 18 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug that could prevent HIV infections with just two shots every year and possibly eradicate the disease.
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine seeks Michigan U.S. House seat
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine seeks Michigan U.S. House seat
June 18 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink wants to unseat incumbent Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Mich., during the 2026 mid-term election.
Trump welcomes Juventus soccer team, asks about transgender athletes
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump welcomes Juventus soccer team, asks about transgender athletes
June 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday welcomed members of the Italian Juventus Club World Cup team to the Oval Office as he spoke about a range of topics, including transgender athletes.
Senate committee grills Hegseth on protests, Middle East
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Senate committee grills Hegseth on protests, Middle East
June 18 (UPI) -- Some members of the Senate Armed Forces Committee and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sparred over Los Angeles troop deployments and the Israel-Iran war during a hearing on Wednesday morning.
Karen Read found not guilty of murder of police officer boyfriend in 2022
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Karen Read found not guilty of murder of police officer boyfriend in 2022
June 18 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts jury on Wednesday found Karen Read not guilty of murdering her boyfriend, a Boston police officer, in 2022, almost one year after another trial ended in a hung jury.
Authorities: Man wanted to buy fireworks to use against police, politicians at LA riots
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Authorities: Man wanted to buy fireworks to use against police, politicians at LA riots
June 18 (UPI) -- A Texas man facing years in jail and federal charges after allegedly buying powerful explosives then relayed plans to utilize them during riots in Los Angeles in order to fatally harm police and political leaders.
Trump administration ending LGBTQ suicide hotline in July
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump administration ending LGBTQ suicide hotline in July
June 18 (UPI) -- The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline no longer will offer a specialized service for LGBTQ callers as of July 17.
Federal Reserve again leaves interest rates unchanged, citing caution
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Federal Reserve again leaves interest rates unchanged, citing caution
June 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Federal Reserve held key interest rates steady Wednesday but said it still sees the possibility of two cuts later this year, with expectations that President Donald Trump's tariff policies will spike inflation.
Immigration agency awards $309M for border wall, waives environmental laws
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Immigration agency awards $309M for border wall, waives environmental laws
June 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection Wednesday awarded $309,463,000 in tax money to Fisher Sand and Gravel Co. to build 27 miles of border wall in Arizona's Tucson sector.

Trending Stories

Trump's gift of 'most magnificent' flagpoles, flags celebrated at White House
Trump's gift of 'most magnificent' flagpoles, flags celebrated at White House
Trump welcomes Juventus soccer team, asks about transgender athletes
Trump welcomes Juventus soccer team, asks about transgender athletes
Senate committee grills Hegseth on protests, Middle East
Senate committee grills Hegseth on protests, Middle East
Indonesia on high alert after volcano erupts in Lesser Sunda Islands
Indonesia on high alert after volcano erupts in Lesser Sunda Islands
Authorities: Man wanted to buy fireworks to use against police, politicians at LA riots
Authorities: Man wanted to buy fireworks to use against police, politicians at LA riots

Follow Us