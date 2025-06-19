Trending
U.S. News
June 19, 2025 / 11:47 PM

Rubio, Britain's Lammy meet on Iranian nuclear capabilities

By Mark Moran
Share with X
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy seen here during a NATO meeting in April. The pair spoke Thursday concerning the deepening war between Iran and Israel. File Photo by NATO/UPI
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy seen here during a NATO meeting in April. The pair spoke Thursday concerning the deepening war between Iran and Israel. File Photo by NATO/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Marco Rubio and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Thursday discussed the conflict between Israel and Iran and agreed that Iran should never possess a nuclear weapon, the State Department said.

The meeting in Washington, D.C., comes amid speculation that President Donald Trump will join Israel in its ongoing strikes against Iran.

"I may do it. I may not do it," Trump told a group of reporters after returning to the White House following a G7 summit in Canada. "I mean nobody knows what I'm going to do."

Israel and Iran have been in a proxy war for years, though it exploded into the open following Tehran-backed Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Related

Last week, the fighting intensified with Israel launching a strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, crippling the infrastructure and killing several top Iran military personnel and nuclear scientists.

Iran -- which does not have a nuclear weapon and states its nuclear program is peaceful -- has responded with strikes of its on.

Washington-based Human Rights Activists has said that at least 639 people have died in the Israeli strikes on Iran, 263 of them civilians.

Israel warned Thursday that it was targeting the area near the Arak heavy water reactor, about 155 miles west of Tehran. Israeli officials warned people on X to evacuate the area.

Rubio and Lammy also discussed other issues, including ways to cooperate on ending the current three-year war between Ukraine and Russia.

The pair also talked about an upcoming NATO summit and reaffirmed the importance of increased defense spending to secure peace and stability.

Latest Headlines

Pentagon identifies soldier who died in Iraq as Michigan resident
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pentagon identifies soldier who died in Iraq as Michigan resident
June 19 (UPI) -- The Pentagon has identified the soldier who died earlier this week in a non-combat-related incident while serving in Iraq as a Michigan resident.
Federal immigration agents denied access to Dodger Stadium
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Federal immigration agents denied access to Dodger Stadium
June 19 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers barred immigration agents from entering Dodger Stadium property Thursday, as tensions continue amid stepped up federal immigration enforcement efforts in the city.
'Ring of fire' thunderstorms to erupt thanks to heat dome in central, eastern U.S.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
'Ring of fire' thunderstorms to erupt thanks to heat dome in central, eastern U.S.
As a major heat wave builds and takes center stage in the weather from late this week to next week, groups of severe thunderstorms will erupt on the edge of the dome of hot air, AccuWeather meteorologists advise.
Paramount stalls $35 million '60 Minutes' settlement, slowing merger
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Paramount stalls $35 million '60 Minutes' settlement, slowing merger
June 19 (UPI) -- Paramount has pulled back on a $35 million settlement with President Donald Trump after he sued the media company over a segment on CBS' News' "60 Minutes."
Homan says immigration operations to continue at farms, hotels
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Homan says immigration operations to continue at farms, hotels
June 19 (UPI) -- The Trump administration's border czar Tom Homan confirmed Thursday that immigration raids in U.S. agriculture and hospitality sectors of the economy will continue despite recent suggestions of a pullback.
Damaging, disruptive storms to target NYC, Philly and DC
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Damaging, disruptive storms to target NYC, Philly and DC
Over the coming days, there will be an elevated risk of tornadoes in an area from upstate New York and northwestern New England to parts of central and eastern Quebec.
Samsung might launch its next foldable smartphone next month
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Samsung might launch its next foldable smartphone next month
June 19 (UPI) -- Samsung likely will unveil the next thinner version of its foldable smartphone next month.
DOJ to seize $225.3 million for victims of crypto scammers
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
DOJ to seize $225.3 million for victims of crypto scammers
June 19 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture complaint against more than $225.3 million in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for cryptocurrency scammers involved in money laundering.
Navy meets 2025 recruitment goal months ahead of schedule
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Navy meets 2025 recruitment goal months ahead of schedule
June 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy is saying it has already met its recruiting goal for 2025 and did so earlier than expected.
Lab owner gets 7 years in prison for faking COVID-19 test results
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Lab owner gets 7 years in prison for faking COVID-19 test results
June 19 (UPI) -- The owner of a Chicago laboratory was sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a $14 million scheme of falsifying COVID-19 test results.

Trending Stories

Appeals court denies DOJ request to replace Trump in defamation case
Appeals court denies DOJ request to replace Trump in defamation case
North Korea launches multiple rockets, Seoul says
North Korea launches multiple rockets, Seoul says
Cristina Fernández's conviction triggers Peronist reassessment
Cristina Fernández's conviction triggers Peronist reassessment
Paramount stalls $35 million '60 Minutes' settlement, slowing merger
Paramount stalls $35 million '60 Minutes' settlement, slowing merger
Paris Air Show: Airbus gets nearly $21 billion in orders
Paris Air Show: Airbus gets nearly $21 billion in orders

Follow Us