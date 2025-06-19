Trending
U.S. News
June 19, 2025 / 6:50 PM

Paramount stalls $35 million '60 Minutes' settlement, slowing merger

By Mark Moran
Share with X

June 19 (UPI) -- Paramount has pulled back on a $35 million settlement with President Donald Trump after he sued the media company over a segment on CBS' News' "60 Minutes."

The lawsuit alleges that the program edited an interview with Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 election to change how she would appear to viewers.

The stalled settlement is holding up a potential $8 billion takeover of Paramount by Skydance, a deal that the two companies negotiated over a year ago.

Despite the legal wrangling, Trump has said he is encouraged by the proposed merger in its current form, and endorsed the deal proposed by Skydance's David Ellison.

"Ellison is great," Trump told reporters on the White House lawn Wednesday. He'll do a great job with it."

Trump seemed to have connected the delay in the deal to his Paramount lawsuit.

The internal debate over the Trump lawsuit and the way it was being handled prompted CBS News President Wendy McMahon to resign in May, saying in a memo that she and the company could not agree on a path forward.

The Paramount-Skydance deal has been pending review by the Federal Communications Commission since last fall.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Homan says immigration operations to continue at farms, hotels
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Homan says immigration operations to continue at farms, hotels
June 19 (UPI) -- The Trump administration's border czar Tom Homan confirmed Thursday that immigration raids in U.S. agriculture and hospitality sectors of the economy will continue despite recent suggestions of a pullback.
Damaging, disruptive storms to target NYC, Philly and DC
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Damaging, disruptive storms to target NYC, Philly and DC
Over the coming days, there will be an elevated risk of tornadoes in an area from upstate New York and northwestern New England to parts of central and eastern Quebec.
Samsung might launch its next foldable smartphone next month
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Samsung might launch its next foldable smartphone next month
June 19 (UPI) -- Samsung likely will unveil the next thinner version of its foldable smartphone next month.
DOJ to seize $225.3 million for victims of crypto scammers
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
DOJ to seize $225.3 million for victims of crypto scammers
June 19 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture complaint against more than $225.3 million in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for cryptocurrency scammers involved in money laundering.
Navy meets 2025 recruitment goal months ahead of schedule
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Navy meets 2025 recruitment goal months ahead of schedule
June 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy is saying it has already met its recruiting goal for 2025 and did so earlier than expected.
Lab owner gets 7 years in prison for faking COVID-19 test results
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Lab owner gets 7 years in prison for faking COVID-19 test results
June 19 (UPI) -- The owner of a Chicago laboratory was sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a $14 million scheme of falsifying COVID-19 test results.
DOJ indicts 9 Crips gang members for 'wave of violence'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
DOJ indicts 9 Crips gang members for 'wave of violence'
June 19 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has charged nine members of the Eastside Rollin' 20s Crips gang with a 12-count indictment that includes attempted murder, narcotics trafficking and conspiracy, among other charges.
Google marks Juneteenth 2025 with a Doodle
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Google marks Juneteenth 2025 with a Doodle
June 19 (UPI) -- Google marked Juneteenth Thursday with a Google Doodle crafted to represent both African American heritage and culture, and as a nod to the state whose history helped birth the annual holiday.
U.S. resumes student visa application processing
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
U.S. resumes student visa application processing
June 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department has announced it will soon resume scheduling interviews for overseas visa applications, while stating that the screening process will now include social media vetting.
Appeals court denies DOJ request to replace Trump in defamation case
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Appeals court denies DOJ request to replace Trump in defamation case
June 19 (UPI) -- An appeals court on Wednesday ruled against the Justice Department's attempt to replace President Donald Trump as the defendant in a multimillion-dollar defamation case.

Trending Stories

Appeals court denies DOJ request to replace Trump in defamation case
Appeals court denies DOJ request to replace Trump in defamation case
Trump welcomes Juventus soccer team, asks about transgender athletes
Trump welcomes Juventus soccer team, asks about transgender athletes
North Korea launches multiple rockets, Seoul says
North Korea launches multiple rockets, Seoul says
Senate committee grills Hegseth on protests, Middle East
Senate committee grills Hegseth on protests, Middle East
Israel outraged at Iran strike on Soroka Hospital as war intensifies
Israel outraged at Iran strike on Soroka Hospital as war intensifies

Follow Us