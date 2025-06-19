Paramount stalls $35 million '60 Minutes' settlement, slowing merger

June 19 (UPI) -- Paramount has pulled back on a $35 million settlement with President Donald Trump after he sued the media company over a segment on CBS' News' "60 Minutes."

The lawsuit alleges that the program edited an interview with Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 election to change how she would appear to viewers.

The stalled settlement is holding up a potential $8 billion takeover of Paramount by Skydance, a deal that the two companies negotiated over a year ago.

Despite the legal wrangling, Trump has said he is encouraged by the proposed merger in its current form, and endorsed the deal proposed by Skydance's David Ellison.

"Ellison is great," Trump told reporters on the White House lawn Wednesday. He'll do a great job with it."

Trump seemed to have connected the delay in the deal to his Paramount lawsuit.

The internal debate over the Trump lawsuit and the way it was being handled prompted CBS News President Wendy McMahon to resign in May, saying in a memo that she and the company could not agree on a path forward.

The Paramount-Skydance deal has been pending review by the Federal Communications Commission since last fall.