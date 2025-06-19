Trending
June 19, 2025 / 8:05 PM

Federal immigration agents denied access to Dodger Stadium

By Mark Moran
Thousands of protesters gather at City Hall to protest the policies of the Trump administration in the nationwide "No Kings Day of Defiance" demonstrations in Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Thousands of protesters gather at City Hall to protest the policies of the Trump administration in the nationwide "No Kings Day of Defiance" demonstrations in Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers barred immigration agents from entering Dodger Stadium property Thursday, as tensions continue amid stepped up federal immigration enforcement efforts in the city.

Dozens of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were reportedly gathered near the ballpark in what appeared to be a staging area, local media reported. Team officials said the agents tried to gain access to the property but were turned away.

"This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots," the statement on X said. "They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization. Tonight's game will be played as scheduled."

ICE denied on social media that the agents were associated with the agency. "False," the post said. "We were never there." Video posted on social media, however, appeared to show otherwise.

The agents were dressed in tactical gear and were gathered in a lot near the stadium. The Department of Homeland Security later clarified that the officers were with Customs and Border Protection and not ICE, and added that they "had nothing to do with the Dodgers."

A small group of protesters gathered near the ballpark Thursday following a series of immigration enforcement actions earlier in the day, including one at a Home Depot store on Sunset Boulevard.

The Dodgers have faced criticism for not being more outspoken against federal immigration enforcement actions, including the deployment of thousands of National Guard troops to help local police with immigration raids and arrests.

