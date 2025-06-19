Trending
U.S. News
June 19, 2025 / 10:30 PM

Pentagon identifies soldier who died in Iraq as Michigan resident

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Staff Sgt. Saul Fabian Gonzalez, 26, of Pullman, Mich., was Photo courtesy of 101s2 Combat Aviation Brigade/Facebook
Staff Sgt. Saul Fabian Gonzalez, 26, of Pullman, Mich., was Photo courtesy of 101s2 Combat Aviation Brigade/Facebook

June 19 (UPI) -- The Pentagon has identified the soldier who died earlier this week in a non-combat-related incident while serving in Iraq as a Michigan resident.

In a statement Wednesday, the Department of Defense identified the soldier as Staff Sgt. Saul Fabian Gonzalez, 26, of Pullman, Mich.

Gonzalez died Tuesday in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, where he was serving in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. military's mission to defeat the Islamic State terrorist group in areas of Iraq and Syria.

Specifics of the non-combat-related incident were not released, but the Pentagon said it was under investigation.

Gonzalez was assigned to D Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Ky.

"It is with heavy hearts, we share the news of the loss of SSG Saul F. Gonzalez. While his passing was not combat-related, it is felt by all who knew him," the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade said in a statement on Facebook.

"We honor his service and reflect upon the positive impact he had as an outstanding Non-Commissioned Officer, Technical Inspector and friend. Please keep his family and fellow Troopers in your thoughts and prayers."

About 2,500 U.S. soldiers are in Iraq as part of the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Federal immigration agents denied access to Dodger Stadium
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal immigration agents denied access to Dodger Stadium
June 19 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers barred immigration agents from entering Dodger Stadium property Thursday, as tensions continue amid stepped up federal immigration enforcement efforts in the city.
'Ring of fire' thunderstorms to erupt thanks to heat dome in central, eastern U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
'Ring of fire' thunderstorms to erupt thanks to heat dome in central, eastern U.S.
As a major heat wave builds and takes center stage in the weather from late this week to next week, groups of severe thunderstorms will erupt on the edge of the dome of hot air, AccuWeather meteorologists advise.
Paramount stalls $35 million '60 Minutes' settlement, slowing merger
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Paramount stalls $35 million '60 Minutes' settlement, slowing merger
June 19 (UPI) -- Paramount has pulled back on a $35 million settlement with President Donald Trump after he sued the media company over a segment on CBS' News' "60 Minutes."
Homan says immigration operations to continue at farms, hotels
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Homan says immigration operations to continue at farms, hotels
June 19 (UPI) -- The Trump administration's border czar Tom Homan confirmed Thursday that immigration raids in U.S. agriculture and hospitality sectors of the economy will continue despite recent suggestions of a pullback.
Damaging, disruptive storms to target NYC, Philly and DC
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Damaging, disruptive storms to target NYC, Philly and DC
Over the coming days, there will be an elevated risk of tornadoes in an area from upstate New York and northwestern New England to parts of central and eastern Quebec.
Samsung might launch its next foldable smartphone next month
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Samsung might launch its next foldable smartphone next month
June 19 (UPI) -- Samsung likely will unveil the next thinner version of its foldable smartphone next month.
DOJ to seize $225.3 million for victims of crypto scammers
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
DOJ to seize $225.3 million for victims of crypto scammers
June 19 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture complaint against more than $225.3 million in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for cryptocurrency scammers involved in money laundering.
Navy meets 2025 recruitment goal months ahead of schedule
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Navy meets 2025 recruitment goal months ahead of schedule
June 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy is saying it has already met its recruiting goal for 2025 and did so earlier than expected.
Lab owner gets 7 years in prison for faking COVID-19 test results
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Lab owner gets 7 years in prison for faking COVID-19 test results
June 19 (UPI) -- The owner of a Chicago laboratory was sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a $14 million scheme of falsifying COVID-19 test results.
DOJ indicts 9 Crips gang members for 'wave of violence'
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
DOJ indicts 9 Crips gang members for 'wave of violence'
June 19 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has charged nine members of the Eastside Rollin' 20s Crips gang with a 12-count indictment that includes attempted murder, narcotics trafficking and conspiracy, among other charges.

Trending Stories

Appeals court denies DOJ request to replace Trump in defamation case
Appeals court denies DOJ request to replace Trump in defamation case
North Korea launches multiple rockets, Seoul says
North Korea launches multiple rockets, Seoul says
Cristina Fernández's conviction triggers Peronist reassessment
Cristina Fernández's conviction triggers Peronist reassessment
Israel outraged at Iran strike on Soroka Hospital as war intensifies
Israel outraged at Iran strike on Soroka Hospital as war intensifies
Paris Air Show: Airbus gets nearly $21 billion in orders
Paris Air Show: Airbus gets nearly $21 billion in orders

Follow Us