June 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump paid the cost to place two flagpoles at the White House and raised two flags late Wednesday morning.

"It is my great honor to announce that I will be putting up two beautiful flagpoles on both sides of the White House, North and South lawns," Trump said on Tuesday in a Truth Social post.

"It is a gift from me of something which was always missing from this magnificent place," Trump added.

He said digging for the two flagpoles began at 7:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, and flags were raised at about 11 a.m.

"These are the most magnificent poles made," Trump said. "They are tapered, rust-proof, rope inside the pole and of the highest quality. Hopefully, they will proudly stand at both sides of the White House for many years to come!"

The 100-foot flagpoles each cost Trump $50,000 for a total outlay of $100,000, the New York Post reported.

The president said the White House has been open since 1800, but it never had a flagpole to fly Old Glory, so he decided to add two.

Meanwhile, renovations are underway on the White House Rose Garden, which Trump has said needs a hard surface.

Many press events and other occasions occur in the Rose Garden, but it often can't accommodate visitors.

"Some people would like to leave it, but the problem is you can't," Trump told The Spectator in February.

"We had the press here yesterday," he continued. "Do you see the women there? They're going crazy. The grass was wet. Their heels are going right through the grass, like 4 inches deep."

Trump also has said he would like the Rose Garden to rival gardens he has visited in Europe.

Work on the Rose Garden renovation began last week and is scheduled to end in August.