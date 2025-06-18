2 men stabbed on NYC subway train at Grand Central Terminal stop

June 18 (UPI) -- Police said at least 2 people were stabbed during morning rush hour Wednesday as a subway train passed through Grand Central Terminal in midtown Manhattan.

The victims were a 20-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, both stabbed in the abdomen and both hospitalized but expected to survive.

The stabbings happened on the southbound No. 5 5 train passing through the 42nd Street terminal at roughly 7:20 a.m.

The older victim was also stabbed in the buttocks.

Police said a personal dispute led to the attacks, but it's not clear what caused the dispute and whether the victims knew the assailant.

ABC 7 reported that the 32-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect, who pulled a knife and stabbed him and the 28-year-old man.

Police held a "person of interest" after the attacks, but later released that person.

The suspect has not yet been arrested. The motive or the substance of the argument was not immediately clear.