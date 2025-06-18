Trending
U.S. News
June 18, 2025 / 2:25 PM

2 men stabbed on NYC subway train at Grand Central Terminal stop

By Doug Cunningham
Police said 2 men were stabbed during morning rush hour Wednesday at New York City's Grand Central Terminal in midtown Manhattan. The victims were hospitalized but expected to survive. The suspect has not yet been arrested. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
June 18 (UPI) -- Police said at least 2 people were stabbed during morning rush hour Wednesday as a subway train passed through Grand Central Terminal in midtown Manhattan.

The victims were a 20-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, both stabbed in the abdomen and both hospitalized but expected to survive.

The stabbings happened on the southbound No. 5 5 train passing through the 42nd Street terminal at roughly 7:20 a.m.

The older victim was also stabbed in the buttocks.

Police said a personal dispute led to the attacks, but it's not clear what caused the dispute and whether the victims knew the assailant.

ABC 7 reported that the 32-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect, who pulled a knife and stabbed him and the 28-year-old man.

Police held a "person of interest" after the attacks, but later released that person.

The suspect has not yet been arrested. The motive or the substance of the argument was not immediately clear.

