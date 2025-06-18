June 18 (UPI) -- Some members of the Senate Armed Forces Committee and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sparred over Los Angeles troop deployments and the Israel-Iran war during a hearing on Wednesday morning.

Hegseth appeared before the committee to answer questions about the proposed $961.6 billion Fiscal Year 2026 defense budget, but the questioning quickly turned to current events.

Sen. Elise Slotkin, D-Mich., said Hegseth deployed 4,700 military personnel to Los Angeles and asked if he had "authorized uniformed military to detain or arrest protesters" there.

"You're not a protester if you are throwing concrete at law enforcement officers," Hegseth responded.

Slotkin agreed "100%," and said, "Throw them in jail," before adding, "What you're doing is something different."

She again asked if Hegseth gave an order for 4,000 National Guardsmen and 700 Marines to "detain or arrest" protesters in Los Angeles.

Hegseth said his orders to the troops in Los Angeles are a matter of public record and they are there to protect law enforcement and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents while they try to do their jobs.

"If necessary, in their own self-defense, they could temporarily detain or hand over to ICE, but there's no arresting going on," Hegseth said.

"You know this better than anyone," he told Slotkin and accused her of "playing political games."

Slotkin also asked Hegseth if he had "given the order ... to be able to shoot at unarmed protesters in any way."

Hegseth asked what basis Slotkin had to ask the question and what evidence she had to suggest such an order ever had been given.

Slotkin cited a book written by former Defense Secretary Mark Esper in which Esper said he rejected a similar order by President Donald Trump in 2020.

"Senator, I'd be careful what you read in books and believing it, except the Bible," Hegseth responded.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., chastised Hegseth for the troop deployments in Los Angeles and for discussing pending military strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen in Signal chats.

"I wonder when you will actually focus on our nation's warfighting mission," Duckworth said. "We know that California is just a deliberate, systematic, political and dangerous campaign led by you."

When Duckworth asked if Hegseth plans to remove troops from Los Angeles, he said he will respect a federal appellate court's decision allowing the deployments and not a district court judge's decision against them.

Democratic Party Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire asked Hegseth if Trump had ordered him to create options for military strikes in the Middle East.

Hegseth declined to answer Shaheen's question.

"If I had or had not, I wouldn't disclose that in this forum, senator," Hegseth told Shaheen.

Hegseth and Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., also exchanged barbs as the senator asked if he would fire a staffer who is accused of making anti-Semitic comments.

Rosen cited comments attributed to Defense Department press secretary Kingsley Wilson.

"Since I don't believe the characterization of many officials in the news media, I would need to see precisely what's being characterized," Hegseth responded.

Hegseth said Wilson "does a fantastic job" and accused Rosen of engaging in hyperbole.

Rosen then accused Hegseth of not being "serious" about "rooting out [and] fighting anti-Semitism within the ranks of the Department of Defense."