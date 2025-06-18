Authorities: Man wanted to buy fireworks to use against police, politicians at LA riots

June 18 (UPI) -- A Texas man is facing years in jail and federal charges after he allegedly bought powerful explosives in New Mexico then relayed plans to utilize them during demonstrations in Los Angeles in order to fatally harm police and political leaders.

"Targeting law enforcement with violence is not protest -- it's a crime," U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison for the District of New Mexico said Wednesday.

According to court documents, 48-year-old Grzegorz Vandenberg on Thursday visited a travel center in Lordsburg, N.M., where he requested assistance to buy fireworks that "could be thrown directly at people."

He was charged with transporting explosives in interstate commerce with a knowledge and intent to use it "to kill, injure or intimidate individuals."

He purchased six mortars containing 60 grams of gunpowder each, plus 36 large firework items before exiting the store. According to authorities, Vandenberg was seen in a vehicle displaying a Montana license plate driving west on Interstate 10.

Vandenberg, who had informed a store employee that he once was special forces military and claimed to have knowledge in creating pipe bombs, further admitted his destination was southern California, where he allegedly wanted to take part in Los Angeles demonstrations against hard-right immigration enforcement "with the intent to kill law enforcement officers or government officials," officials say.

A store worker reported the interaction with Vandenberg by saying the suspect made inquiries about the largest available explosives.

"With the help of a store cashier who took down his license plate information, we were able to put a stop to that plan," stated FBI Director Kash Patel.

Judicial records say Vandenburg, who proceeded to invite the unidentified store employee to join his platoon in California, in addition claimed to be in possession of mortar explosives.

He then repeated his intent to put it all into play in order to inflict potentially lethal acts against public officials to further enflame demonstrations.

On Wednesday, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi reiterated in a release that Vandenburg allegedly did intend "to use the chaotic riots in Los Angeles as an opportunity to commit deadly violence against law enforcement officers."

"Threats like these strike at the heart of law and order -- we will not hesitate to bring federal charges against anyone who seeks to harm law enforcement or endanger the safety of our communities," Bondi continued.

Vandenburg remains in federal custody pending a yet-to-be-scheduled court trial. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in a federal prison.