Trending
U.S. News
June 18, 2025 / 4:57 PM

Authorities: Man wanted to buy fireworks to use against police, politicians at LA riots

By Chris Benson
Share with X
According to court records, 48-year-old Grzegorz Vandenberg on Thursday visited a New Mexico travel center, where he requested to buy fireworks that "could be thrown directly at people." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 2 | According to court records, 48-year-old Grzegorz Vandenberg on Thursday visited a New Mexico travel center, where he requested to buy fireworks that "could be thrown directly at people." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- A Texas man is facing years in jail and federal charges after he allegedly bought powerful explosives in New Mexico then relayed plans to utilize them during demonstrations in Los Angeles in order to fatally harm police and political leaders.

"Targeting law enforcement with violence is not protest -- it's a crime," U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison for the District of New Mexico said Wednesday.

According to court documents, 48-year-old Grzegorz Vandenberg on Thursday visited a travel center in Lordsburg, N.M., where he requested assistance to buy fireworks that "could be thrown directly at people."

He was charged with transporting explosives in interstate commerce with a knowledge and intent to use it "to kill, injure or intimidate individuals."

Related

He purchased six mortars containing 60 grams of gunpowder each, plus 36 large firework items before exiting the store. According to authorities, Vandenberg was seen in a vehicle displaying a Montana license plate driving west on Interstate 10.

Vandenberg, who had informed a store employee that he once was special forces military and claimed to have knowledge in creating pipe bombs, further admitted his destination was southern California, where he allegedly wanted to take part in Los Angeles demonstrations against hard-right immigration enforcement "with the intent to kill law enforcement officers or government officials," officials say.

A store worker reported the interaction with Vandenberg by saying the suspect made inquiries about the largest available explosives.

"With the help of a store cashier who took down his license plate information, we were able to put a stop to that plan," stated FBI Director Kash Patel.

Judicial records say Vandenburg, who proceeded to invite the unidentified store employee to join his platoon in California, in addition claimed to be in possession of mortar explosives.

He then repeated his intent to put it all into play in order to inflict potentially lethal acts against public officials to further enflame demonstrations.

On Wednesday, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi reiterated in a release that Vandenburg allegedly did intend "to use the chaotic riots in Los Angeles as an opportunity to commit deadly violence against law enforcement officers."

"Threats like these strike at the heart of law and order -- we will not hesitate to bring federal charges against anyone who seeks to harm law enforcement or endanger the safety of our communities," Bondi continued.

Vandenburg remains in federal custody pending a yet-to-be-scheduled court trial. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in a federal prison.

Latest Headlines

Karen Read found not guilty of murder of police officer boyfriend in 2022
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Karen Read found not guilty of murder of police officer boyfriend in 2022
June 18 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts jury on Wednesday found Karen Read not guilty of murdering her boyfriend, a Boston police officer, in 2022, almost one year after another trial ended in a hung jury.
Trump administration ending LGBTQ suicide hotline in July
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump administration ending LGBTQ suicide hotline in July
June 18 (UPI) -- The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline no longer will offer a specialized service for LGBTQ callers as of July 17.
Federal Reserve again leaves interest rates unchanged, citing caution
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal Reserve again leaves interest rates unchanged, citing caution
June 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Federal Reserve held key interest rates steady Wednesday but said it still sees the possibility of two cuts later this year, with expectations that President Donald Trump's tariff policies will spike inflation.
Immigration agency awards $309M for border wall, waives environmental laws
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Immigration agency awards $309M for border wall, waives environmental laws
June 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection Wednesday awarded $309,463,000 in tax money to Fisher Sand and Gravel Co. to build 27 miles of border wall in Arizona's Tucson sector.
2 men stabbed on NYC subway train at Grand Central Terminal stop
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
2 men stabbed on NYC subway train at Grand Central Terminal stop
June 18 (UPI) -- Police said at least 2 people were stabbed during morning rush hour Wednesday as a subway train passed through Grand Central Terminal in midtown Manhattan.
Trump's gift of 'most magnificent' flagpoles, flags celebrated at White House
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump's gift of 'most magnificent' flagpoles, flags celebrated at White House
June 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump paid the cost to place two flagpoles at the White House and raised two flags late Wednesday morning.
Supreme Court affirms Tennessee ban on gender-affirming care for youth
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court affirms Tennessee ban on gender-affirming care for youth
June 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 Wednesday to uphold a Tennessee law that bans gender-affirming care for minors.
May U.S. mortgage demand drops 4.5% from year ago
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
May U.S. mortgage demand drops 4.5% from year ago
June 18 (UPI) -- The Mortgage Bankers Association reported that May mortgage demand was down 4.5% year-over-year, despite lower interest rates. Refinance demand also was lower in May.
Chicken Alfredo sold at Walmart, Kroger recalled over listeria fear
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Chicken Alfredo sold at Walmart, Kroger recalled over listeria fear
June 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Tuesday that FreshRealm is recalling chicken Alfredo products that may be tainted with Listeria monocytogenes. All products made before Tuesday are affected.
Trump to grant TikTok another 90-day reprieve from legal ban in U.S.
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump to grant TikTok another 90-day reprieve from legal ban in U.S.
June 18 (UPI) -- TikTok was given a lifeline for a third time by President Trump, allowing it to keep running through mid-September in spite of U.S. legislation requiring its Chinese owners to divest its operation.

Trending Stories

Israel-Iran war: Khamenei warns 'battle begins,' launches hypersonic missiles
Israel-Iran war: Khamenei warns 'battle begins,' launches hypersonic missiles
NAACP breaks 116-year tradition, won't invite president to annual convention
NAACP breaks 116-year tradition, won't invite president to annual convention
Justice Department asked to investigate N.Y. school mascot case
Justice Department asked to investigate N.Y. school mascot case
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem hospitalized for allergic reaction
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem hospitalized for allergic reaction
Judge expands order against Trump administration's passport gender policy
Judge expands order against Trump administration's passport gender policy

Follow Us