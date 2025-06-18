Chicken Alfredo sold at Walmart, Kroger recalled over listeria fear

June 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Tuesday that FreshRealm is recalling chicken Alfredo products that may be tainted with Listeria monocytogenes. All products made before Tuesday are impacted.

The products are sold at Kroger and Walmart stores nationwide. The listeria strain found is the same one involved in an outbreak that has killed three people and sickened at least 17 people in 13 states.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement, "As of June 17, 2025, there have been three reported deaths and one fetal loss associated with this outbreak. The outbreak strain of Lm was isolated from ill people on dates ranging from August 2024 to May 2025.

"The same outbreak strain was isolated from a routine chicken fettuccine Alfredo sample collected by FSIS in a FreshRealm establishment in March 2025."

That lot of products was destroyed. But the USDA said purchase records from two ill people traced chicken Alfredo products to FreshRealm establishments.

Two more ill people verbally indicated the purchased the chicken Alfredo products being recalled.

According to the USDA, the source of the listeria contamination in the FreshRealm products has not been identified. An investigation is ongoing.

The recalled products are labeled "Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo With Fettuccine" in 32.8-ounce and 12.3-ounce packages and "Home Chef Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo" in a 12.5 ounce package.

The recalled products carry the establishment numbers ""EST. P-50784," "EST. P-47770," or "EST. P-47718."

The USDA is warning consumers not to eat the recalled products that may still be in some home freezers.

Listeriosis causes serious symptoms and can be deadly, especially for older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms may occur and the invasive infection can spread beyond the gastrointestinal tracts.