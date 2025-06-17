Trending
June 17, 2025 / 7:17 PM

Trump refuses to call Minnesota Gov. Walz after deadly lawmaker shootings

Meantime, Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah removes "disgusting" posts from his personal X account after backlash.

By Sheri Walsh
President Donald Trump arrives in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, on Monday, for the G7 Summit. During his flight back to Washington, D.C., Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he would not be calling Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, after the "politically motivated assassination" of a state lawmaker and her husband, because "the guy doesn't have a clue."
President Donald Trump arrives in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, on Monday, for the G7 Summit. During his flight back to Washington, D.C., Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he would not be calling Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, after the "politically motivated assassination" of a state lawmaker and her husband, because "the guy doesn't have a clue." Photo via G7/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- After a Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband were shot to death over the weekend in a "politically motivated assassination," President Donald Trump defied tradition and insisted Tuesday he would not be calling Gov. Tim Walz because "he's a mess."

While Trump shared his condolences for state Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, as well as a speedy recovery for state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, who were both injured in a separate shooting, he told reporters he had no plans to call the governor and former Democratic vice presidential nominee.

"I think the governor of Minnesota is so whacked out. I'm not calling," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. "Why would I call him?"

"The guy doesn't have a clue. He's a mess. So, you know, I could be nice and call, but why waste time?" the president added.

Gov. Walz's office responded to Trump's remarks, saying the focus should remain on the families.

"Gov. Walz wishes that President Trump would be a president for all Americans, but this tragedy isn't about Trump or Walz. It's about the Hortman family, the Hoffman family and the state of Minnesota, and the governor remains focused on helping all three heal," a spokesperson wrote Tuesday in a statement.

Walz's office said former President Joe Biden called the governor immediately after the attack, which is traditional for sitting presidents in the event of a tragedy, regardless of the party.

Vice President JD Vance also called Walz and is the only member of the Trump administration to reach out to the governor after the shooting, according to Walz's office. During the conversation, the vice president and governor discussed federal law enforcement's coordinated work with Minnesota public safety officials in the search for the suspect, who was arrested Sunday.

Meantime, Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah removed posts about the deadly shootings from his personal X account Tuesday, after facing backlash from Democrats.

In one post, Lee wrote "this is what happens when Marxists don't get their way," And in another, with a photo of suspect Vance Boelter, Lee wrote "Nightmare on Waltz Street," in what Democrats insisted was a reference to Gov. Walz.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called the now-deleted posts "disgusting."

While several posts were deleted, one from Saturday remains, which says, "Marxism kills" in caption to a photo of the suspect.

Lee's Senate X account shows a more restrained, professional response as he condemned the shootings.

"These hateful attacks have no place in Utah, Minnesota or anywhere in America," Lee wrote. "Please join me in condemning this senseless violence and praying for the victims and their families."

