June 17, 2025 / 6:26 PM

Justice Department asked to investigate N.Y. school mascot case

By Mike Heuer
Education Secretary Linda McMahon on Tuesday asked the Department of Justice to investigate the New York Department of Education and Board of Regents for alleged civil rights violations related to a public school's mascot. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Education Secretary Linda McMahon on Tuesday asked the Department of Justice to investigate the New York Department of Education and Board of Regents for alleged civil rights violations related to a public school's mascot. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- New York state education officials might face a U.S. Justice Department investigation into potential Title VI of the Civil Rights Act violations related to a public school's chosen mascot.

The U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday announced it has asked the DOJ to investigate the New York State Department of Education and Board of Regents for banning Massapequa, N.Y., High School's mascot, which is the "Chiefs."

The mascot refers to the Massapequa Tribe that formerly occupied New York's Long Island.

"Both the New York [State] Department of Education and the Board of Regents violated federal anti-discrimination law and disrespected the people of Massapequa by implementing an absurd policy: prohibiting the use of Native American mascots while allowing mascots derived from European national origin," Education Secretary Linda McMahon said.

"Both of these entities continue to disrespect the people of Massapequa by refusing to come into compliance with the Office for Civil Rights' proposed agreement to rectify their violations," McMahon added.

Officials with the state's Education Department and Board of Regents have banned schools from using mascots and logos that refer to and depict aboriginal tribes.

The U.S. DOE's Office of Civil Rights had proposed a resolution to the matter by requiring the state to rescind its ban on aboriginal tribal mascots and logos, but the state rejected it.

The DOE has opened a Title VI investigation into the matter to determine whether or not the state's ban amounts to discrimination based on race and national origin.

A New York Education Department spokesperson called the matter a "farce" in an emailed statement to UPI.

"The referral of this matter to the Department of Justice shows that USDOE's investigation was a farce from the outset," NYDE spokesman JP O'Hare said.

"To the extent that any investigation took place, it represents a blatant attempt to do a political favor for the Massapequa Board of Education."

He called the use of aboriginal tribal mascots "indolent symbolism masquerading as tradition" and said nearly all state school districts are complying with the state's regulations.

"To date, with the exception of four school districts that have contacted us to request an extension, every school district in New York, 727 of them, has engaged in the community-driven process to rebrand their team names, mascots and logos," O'Hare said.

"Rather than wrestling over mascots, maybe we could all focus on what's paramount, ensuring our schools are inclusive and respectful for every student," he added.

State education department officials have threatened to withhold state funding from the Massapequa school district if it does not change its mascot to one that conforms with New York regulations.

Those regulations don't ban the use of mascots and logos that reference other racial or ethnic groups, such as the "Fighting Irish," "Huguenots" and the "Dutchmen," which the DOE says violates the Civil Rights Act.

"The U.S. Department of Education will not stand by as the state of New York attempts to rewrite history and deny the town of Massapequa the right to celebrate its heritage in its schools," McMahon said on April 25.

She visited the school district on May 30 after the DOE investigated the matter and determined the state violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The Native American Guardians Association agrees with McMahon and the DOE.

"The [NAGA] stands firm in asserting that the preservation of Native themes and imagery in New York schools is not only a matter of cultural dignity but a fundamental civil right for all students," NAGA Vice President Frank Blackcloud said.

"We call on federal and state leaders to help us defend these dwindling expressions of our presence and contributions," Blackcloud added.

Massapequa Board of Education President Kerry Watcher thanked NAGA, the DOE and the Trump administration for their support.

"Attempts to erase Native American imagery do not advance learning," Watcher said.

"They distract from our core mission of providing a high-quality education grounded in respect, history and community values."

