June 17, 2025 / 5:50 PM

JPMorgan Chase boosts Sapphire Reserve credit card annual fee to $795

By Sheri Walsh
The JPMorgan Chase &amp; Co. sign hangs at the bank's headquarters on Park Avenue in New York City. On Tuesday, Chase announced it would nearly double the annual fee on its Sapphire Reserve premium credit card to $795, in exchange for additional travel perks. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The JPMorgan Chase & Co. sign hangs at the bank's headquarters on Park Avenue in New York City. On Tuesday, Chase announced it would nearly double the annual fee on its Sapphire Reserve premium credit card to $795, in exchange for additional travel perks. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- JPMorgan Chase is banking on a slew of new travel rewards to justify a massive annual fee increase of 45% on its popular premium credit card.

The bank announced Tuesday that its Sapphire Reserve card will now cost users $795 each year in exchange for double the value of points for select travel offers, a $500 annual credit on select resorts and a $300 dining credit for select restaurants, starting next Monday.

"It's been almost 10 years since Sapphire first launched, and we really think we tapped into something special in the premium card space when it did," Chris Reagan, president of branded cards at Chase, told reporters last week. "But we know that the industry has changed a lot since then."

In addition to travel perks and airport lounge access, the card will include a free Apple TV+ subscription, a $300 DoorDash credit and a $300 credit for StubHub tickets. The card also features a $120 credit for TSA Precheck and Global Entry.

Chase said it also tweaked the points structure on the card with eight-times the points -- more than double -- on purchases through Chase Travel, four times the points on flights and hotels booked directly and three times the points on dining.

Five times more points can be earned on "eligible" transportation, along with points for everyday spending, according to Chase, which touted its "new points redemption accelerator program" that will replace what first drew customers to Sapphire Reserve.

"We're bringing elevated benefits and greater value in the areas that our current members are most passionate about," said Sam Palmer, general manager of Chase Sapphire, who promised the new Sapphire Reserve will deliver "over $2,700 in card member value."

Those who spend more than $75,000 a year in card purchases will see even more benefits.

Chase launched its Sapphire Reserve card in 2016 before it quickly became one of the most popular premium credit cards for travel, according to travel news website One Mile at a Time.

"When the Sapphire Reserve first came out, it was a solid middle-class play that offered champagne travel on a beer budget," said senior Bankrate analyst Ted Rossman. "These premium cards are going more luxury, and I wonder if the $800 fees are becoming too much for some to stomach."

While the changes for new cardmembers go into effect Monday, existing cardmembers will not see the changes -- or increased annual fee -- until Oct. 26.

Latest Headlines

Justice Department asked to investigate N.Y. school mascot case
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Justice Department asked to investigate N.Y. school mascot case
June 17 (UPI) -- New York state education officials might face a U.S. Justice Department investigation into potential Title VI of the Civil Rights Act violations related to a public school's chosen mascot.
NAACP breaks 116-year tradition, won't invite president to annual convention
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
NAACP breaks 116-year tradition, won't invite president to annual convention
June 17 (UPI) -- The NAACP will not invite U.S. President Donald Trump to address its annual convention next month in a break with a 116-year tradition, saying Trump is "attacking" democracy and civil rights.
Masked ICE agents arrest NYC comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Masked ICE agents arrest NYC comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander
June 17 (UPI) -- New York City comptroller Brad Lander, a Democratic candidate for mayor, was accosted and arrested by masked federal ICE agents after an immigration court hearing.
Heat wave to push temperatures into triple digits across much of U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Heat wave to push temperatures into triple digits across much of U.S.
A heat wave will bring the highest temperatures of the year so far, with some areas possibly reaching triple digits, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Fastest-ever 2026 Corvette is twin-turbo hybrid hypercar
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fastest-ever 2026 Corvette is twin-turbo hybrid hypercar
June 17 (UPI) -- The 2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X sets a new performance standard with a twin-turbo hybrid motor that delivers 1,250 HP and a top speed exceeding 230 mph.
N.J.'s ex-Sen. Bob Menendez to start 11-year prison term for bribery, corruption
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
N.J.'s ex-Sen. Bob Menendez to start 11-year prison term for bribery, corruption
June 17 (UPI) -- Ex-U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez will start his 11-year prison term Tuesday after his conviction last year on a slew of corruption and bribery charges, including acting as an unauthorized foreign agent.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell defamed Dominion employee, jury says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell defamed Dominion employee, jury says
June 17 (UPI) -- MyPillow CEO and conservative political activist Mike Lindell defamed a former employee of Denver's Dominion Voting System, a federal jury found on Monday.
Aid organizations left in dark months after USAID cuts begin
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Aid organizations left in dark months after USAID cuts begin
June 17 (UPI) -- The Trump administration's merger of the U.S. Agency for International Development into the State Department has nonprofit organizations wondering if their programs will continue.
Kraft Heinz to remove all artificial dyes from its foods
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Kraft Heinz to remove all artificial dyes from its foods
June 17 (UPI) -- The Kraft Heinz company announced Tuesday it has begun the process to fully drop any artificial dyes being used in its foods in the United States.
Bernie Sanders backs two progressives in NYC Democratic primaries
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Bernie Sanders backs two progressives in NYC Democratic primaries
June 17 (UPI) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has thrown support to a pair of progressive candidates running in Democratic primaries against more established candidates.

Trending Stories

Venezuela leads world in number of refugees
Venezuela leads world in number of refugees
Two dead, 2 wounded in shooting in Miami's Little Haiti
Two dead, 2 wounded in shooting in Miami's Little Haiti
Amid Israel-Iran war, Nimitz aircraft carrier to join Vinson in Middle East
Amid Israel-Iran war, Nimitz aircraft carrier to join Vinson in Middle East
Two security screening officers stabbed in Manhattan courthouse
Two security screening officers stabbed in Manhattan courthouse
Israel, Iran exchange more deadly airstrikes on fifth day of conflict
Israel, Iran exchange more deadly airstrikes on fifth day of conflict

