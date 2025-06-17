Trending
U.S. News
June 17, 2025 / 12:04 PM

N.J.'s ex-Sen. Bob Menendez to start 11-year prison term for bribery, corruption

By Chris Benson
Share with X
Former U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez (seen in January after his sentencing in New York), D-N.J., will start his 11-year prison term Tuesday in eastern Pennsylvania after his June 2024 conviction on a flurry of corruption and bribery charges, including acting as a foreign agent. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Former U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez (seen in January after his sentencing in New York), D-N.J., will start his 11-year prison term Tuesday in eastern Pennsylvania after his June 2024 conviction on a flurry of corruption and bribery charges, including acting as a foreign agent. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Ex-U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez will start his 11-year prison term Tuesday after his conviction last year on a slew of corruption and bribery charges, including acting as an unauthorized foreign agent.

Menendez, New Jersey's 71-year-old former Democratic senior senator and past chair of the Senate's powerful Foreign Relations Committee, was found guilty in June 2024 in New York's Southern District on 16 charges.

Those charges included that he and his wife, Nadine, accepted bribes in the amount of hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, gold bars and a luxury car from at least three Garden State businessmen in exchange for political clout, and acting as a foreign agent of Egypt and aided Qatar.

He is expected to report to a federal correctional institution in Schuylkill County in eastern Pennsylvania a little more than two hours from his New Jersey home. The federal facility in Minersville, a duel medium-minimum security prison, houses about 1,200 inmates.

Related

He was sentenced in January by U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein but granted a prison delay to attend his stepdaughters wedding last week.

"You stood at the apex of our political system," Stein told Menendez at sentencing. "Somewhere along the way, you lost your way."

In addition, Menendez was ordered to forfeit more than $900,000 in restitution.

Last week, a federal appeals court denied his last-minute bid to avoid jail in a close 2-1 vote as he appeals his 2024 conviction.

His attorneys argued that Menendez's more than 10 years behind bars is, in essence, a "life and death sentence" for the Senate's former foreign relations chief.

Menendez, who was charged before he resigned in August, ended up as the first sitting member of Congress to be convicted of acting as a foreign agent.

A 2017 federal bribery trial on previous charges against Menendez ended in a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a verdict.

The New Jersey Democrat, who had been in both houses of Congress since 1993, recently made overtures on social media to President Donald Trump conceivably to further a pardon.

Sentencing guidelines suggest that Menendez serve 24 to 30 years in prison while the U.S. Probation Office calls for 12 years in prison.

Meanwhile, the former senator revealed in May that his wife reportedly has breast cancer.

Nadine Menendez, 58, was accused of accepting bribes as a "go-between" figure for her husband and New Jersey business people Wael Hana, Fred Daibes and Jose Uribe.

In April, she was convicted on all 15 counts by a federal jury and is set to be sentenced on September 11.

Latest Headlines

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell defamed Dominion employee, jury says
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell defamed Dominion employee, jury says
June 17 (UPI) -- MyPillow CEO and conservative political activist Mike Lindell defamed a former employee of Denver's Dominion Voting System, a federal jury found on Monday.
Aid organizations left in dark months after USAID cuts begin
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Aid organizations left in dark months after USAID cuts begin
June 17 (UPI) -- The Trump administration's merger of the U.S. Agency for International Development into the State Department has nonprofit organizations wondering if their programs will continue.
Kraft Heinz to remove all artificial dyes from its foods
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kraft Heinz to remove all artificial dyes from its foods
June 17 (UPI) -- The Kraft Heinz company announced Tuesday it has begun the process to fully drop any artificial dyes being used in its foods in the United States.
Bernie Sanders backs two progressives in NYC Democratic primaries
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Bernie Sanders backs two progressives in NYC Democratic primaries
June 17 (UPI) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has thrown support to a pair of progressive candidates running in Democratic primaries against more established candidates.
'No Kings' protests draw millions nationwide, organizers say
U.S. News // 3 days ago
'No Kings' protests draw millions nationwide, organizers say
June 14 (UPI) -- Millions of people turned out for "No Kings" protests nationwide on Saturday that were largely peaceful though there were some arrests and police had to disperse unruly crowds, including in Georgia and Los Angeles.
Minnesota shooting suspect faces possible federal death penalty
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Minnesota shooting suspect faces possible federal death penalty
June 16 (UPI) -- The man accused of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses -- two fatally -- is now in federal custody on murder charges that could involve the death penalty.
Doctor agrees to plead guilty in connection with Matthew Perry's death
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Doctor agrees to plead guilty in connection with Matthew Perry's death
June 16 (UPI) -- Dr. Salvador Plasencia, accused of providing ketamine to "Friends" actor Matthew Perry, has agreed to plead guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine, according to court documents filed Monday.
Supreme Court to hear New Jersey pro-life free speech case
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear New Jersey pro-life free speech case
June 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a Christian-based pregnancy center's request, challenging New Jersey over its claim the pro-life group misled women about offering abortion services.
Amid Israel-Iran war, Nimitz aircraft carrier to join Vinson in Middle East
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Amid Israel-Iran war, Nimitz aircraft carrier to join Vinson in Middle East
June 16 (UPI) -- The Nimitz aircraft carrier group was rerouted from the Indo-Pacific to the Middle East, joining the USS Carl Vinson. The move comes amid airstrikes between Israel and Iran.
Two security screening officers stabbed in Manhattan courthouse
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Two security screening officers stabbed in Manhattan courthouse
June 16 (UPI) -- Two court security officers were stabbed in an apparent "targeted attack" while screening people at metal detectors in the Lower Manhattan criminal courthouse on Monday morning, New York City police said.

Trending Stories

Venezuela leads world in number of refugees
Venezuela leads world in number of refugees
'Technical issue' forces Air India Boeing 787 to turn back to Hong Kong
'Technical issue' forces Air India Boeing 787 to turn back to Hong Kong
Two dead, 2 wounded in shooting in Miami's Little Haiti
Two dead, 2 wounded in shooting in Miami's Little Haiti
Meta-owned WhatsApp starts in-app ads for first time
Meta-owned WhatsApp starts in-app ads for first time
Amid Israel-Iran war, Nimitz aircraft carrier to join Vinson in Middle East
Amid Israel-Iran war, Nimitz aircraft carrier to join Vinson in Middle East

Follow Us