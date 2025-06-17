Trending
June 17, 2025 / 7:46 AM

Bernie Sanders backs two progressives in NYC Democratic primaries

By Ian Stark
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, speaks during a press conference on March 6, 2025. Sanders will support a pair of progressive candidates running in Democratic primaries against more established candidates. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, speaks during a press conference on March 6, 2025. Sanders will support a pair of progressive candidates running in Democratic primaries against more established candidates. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has thrown support to a pair of progressive candidates running in Democratic primaries against more established candidates.

Sanders is expected to officially endorse Zohran Mamdani in the party's mayoral primary in New York City on Tuesday.

A Brooklyn native, Sanders joins Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. in support of Mamdani, a left-wing Democrat who must compete against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the primary. Current mayor Eric Adams is running for reelection as an independent.

"Our nation faces a fundamental choice: Will we continue with a corporate-dominated politics driven by billionaires or will we build a grass-roots movement fueled by everyday people, committed to fighting oligarchy, authoritarianism and kleptocracy?" Mr. Sanders has said about Mamdani.

"The New York City Democratic primary presents a clear choice as to the path forward," he added.

Sanders has also announced his support for Michigan state Rep. Donavan McKinney, who seeks to unseat current Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich.

"As a Member of Congress, Donavan will fight to raise the minimum wage to a living wage, fully fund our public schools, invest in public housing and support Medicare for all," said Sanders of McKinney. "A former union leader, he has dedicated his life to standing with working people, and is ready to lead the struggle against Donald Trump, the oligarchy, and the corporate interests who prioritize profits over people."

McKinney, who also has the support of Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., said in a statement that "Senator Sanders has long been a progressive champion for working class Americans, and I am honored to receive his endorsement."

Sanders had also announced in May he had partnered with the Run for Something young candidate recruitment organization, which posted to X in May that "His message is clear-run for office-and we're here to make sure new leaders have the tools to win."

