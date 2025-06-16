At least five dead, four missing in W. Virginia flash flooding

June 16 (UPI) -- West Virginia has declared a state emergency after flash flooding that claimed at least five lives and left four people missing.

Severe rainfall started in Wheeling, Triadelphia and Valley Grove on Saturday evening. Roughly 3 to 4 inches fell in a short period, causing flooding along U.S. 40 (National Road), Middle Wheeling Creek, Little Wheeling Creek and various runs and streams through Ohio County.

"I've never seen anything like this," said Louis Vargo, the director of the Wheeling-Ohio County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, least five confirmed fatalities were reported. State officials say they are working with local emergency responders to locate missing people.

"Emergency workers are using drones, dogs and swift-water rescue teams to search for those missing," said Jim Blazier, chief of the Wheeling Fire Department.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Emergency Management Agency on Monday established two water, cleaning supplies, food and clothing distribution sites to help those affected by the flooding.

Power outages reported Sunday afternoon were mostly restored by Monday morning.

Gov. Patrick Morrisey called up the National Guard to support local emergency departments.