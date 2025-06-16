Trending
U.S. News
June 16, 2025 / 11:13 AM

At least five dead, four missing in W. Virginia flash flooding

By Andrew Sookdeo
June 16 (UPI) -- West Virginia has declared a state emergency after flash flooding that claimed at least five lives and left four people missing.

Severe rainfall started in Wheeling, Triadelphia and Valley Grove on Saturday evening. Roughly 3 to 4 inches fell in a short period, causing flooding along U.S. 40 (National Road), Middle Wheeling Creek, Little Wheeling Creek and various runs and streams through Ohio County.

"I've never seen anything like this," said Louis Vargo, the director of the Wheeling-Ohio County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, least five confirmed fatalities were reported. State officials say they are working with local emergency responders to locate missing people.

"Emergency workers are using drones, dogs and swift-water rescue teams to search for those missing," said Jim Blazier, chief of the Wheeling Fire Department.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Emergency Management Agency on Monday established two water, cleaning supplies, food and clothing distribution sites to help those affected by the flooding.

Power outages reported Sunday afternoon were mostly restored by Monday morning.

Gov. Patrick Morrisey called up the National Guard to support local emergency departments.

Trump directs ICE to increase actions in large Democratic cities
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump directs ICE to increase actions in large Democratic cities
June 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced that the nation's large Democratic-run cities are to be the new focus for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.
Suspect arrested in Minnesota lawmaker shootings
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Suspect arrested in Minnesota lawmaker shootings
June 15 (UPI) -- Police arrested a man suspected of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses -- two fatally -- after a two-day manhunt, law enforcement sources told multiple news outlets Sunday.
Trump heads to Canada for G7, says 'we have our trade deals'
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump heads to Canada for G7, says 'we have our trade deals'
June 15 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump departed the White House on Sunday en route to Western Canada for the annual G7 summit, promising to secure trade deals weeks ahead of a tariff hike deadline.
Border agents seize $6.7 million in amphetamines, stolen sports car
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Border agents seize $6.7 million in amphetamines, stolen sports car
June 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized a shipment of amphetamines valued at $6.7 billion, intercepted a Canadian citizen attempting to drive a stolen, high dollar sports car into the country.
Man shot at Salt Lake City 'No Kings' protest dies
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Man shot at Salt Lake City 'No Kings' protest dies
June 15 (UPI) -- Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, 39, has died as the result of a gunshot wound he sustained Saturday in a shooting during a protest against President Donald Trump in Salt Lake City.
'We don't want them here' Los Angeles mayor says of Guard troops
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
'We don't want them here' Los Angeles mayor says of Guard troops
June 15 (UPI) -- Mayor Karen Bass said Sunday that Los Angeles does not need National Guard troops to bolster city police amid protests against raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, despite violent incidents.
At least 3 dead in West Virginia after weekend flash flooding
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
At least 3 dead in West Virginia after weekend flash flooding
June 15 (UPI) -- A large storm Saturday evening dumped as much as four inches of rain in just a half-hour period in West Virginia, causing flash flooding that left at least three people dead.
Sen. Padilla says Noem clash was not to 'manufacture a viral moment'
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Sen. Padilla says Noem clash was not to 'manufacture a viral moment'
June 15 (UPI) -- Days after Sen. Alex Padilla was handcuffed and removed for interrupting a news conference by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, the Democratic lawmaker insisted the clash was not a calculated move for attention.
Sen. Rand Paul 'not an absolute no' on budget bill
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Sen. Rand Paul 'not an absolute no' on budget bill
June 15 (UPI) -- Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Sunday that he is "not an absolute no" on the Trump administration's House-passed budget reconciliation bill, which threatens cuts to social services and would increase the deficit.
Portland, Ore., police declare anti-ICE protest a 'riot'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Portland, Ore., police declare anti-ICE protest a 'riot'
June 15 (UPI) -- A protest outside of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Oregon has been declared a riot by the Portland Police Bureau.

