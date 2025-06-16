Trending
U.S. News
June 16, 2025 / 12:15 PM

Trump Organization gets into the mobile phone business

By Andrew Sookdeo
Share with X
Members of the Trump Organization, including Eric Trump (L) and Don Jr. (R) introduce a new mobile phone company in New York on Monday. Photo viaprnewswire
Members of the Trump Organization, including Eric Trump (L) and Don Jr. (R) introduce a new mobile phone company in New York on Monday. Photo viaprnewswire

June 16 (UPI) -- The Trump Organization is getting into the mobile business, promoting a plan and a $499 smartphone at a Monday news conference.

The service, Trump Mobile, offers unlimited talk, text and data, with roadside assistance and a "telehealth and pharmacy benefit" for $47.45 per-month, according to its website.

President Donald Trump's sons, Donald Jr. and Eric announced said they felt the mobile phone industry was an area with "lackluster performance" and they wanted to change that.

"We're going to be introducing an entire package of products," Trump Jr. said about Trump Mobile's plan. "We think we're going to be giving something unique to the American people."

The Trump family business was initially focused on real estate, but has sold watches, sneakers, Bibles and commemorative coins during his time in office. Recently, it has been diving into more tech-related businesses, such as the Truth Social platform.

The smartphone is to be introduced in August and will run on Android 15 with a 6.8- inch AMOLED screen and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is to have 12 gigabytes of RAM, 256 gigabytes of internal storage and a 50-megapixel main camera.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Meta-owned WhatsApp starts in-app ads for first time
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Meta-owned WhatsApp starts in-app ads for first time
June 16 (UPI) -- The messaging service WhatsApp on Monday will begin to display ads for the first time as parent company Meta seeks to make business changes to the encrypted global platform.
At least five dead, four missing in W. Virginia flash flooding
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
At least five dead, four missing in W. Virginia flash flooding
June 16 (UPI) -- West Virginia has declared a state emergency after flash flooding that claimed at least five lives and left four people missing.
Trump directs ICE to increase actions in large Democratic cities
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump directs ICE to increase actions in large Democratic cities
June 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced that the nation's large Democratic-run cities are to be the new focus for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.
Suspect arrested in Minnesota lawmaker shootings
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Suspect arrested in Minnesota lawmaker shootings
June 15 (UPI) -- Police arrested a man suspected of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses -- two fatally -- after a two-day manhunt, law enforcement sources told multiple news outlets Sunday.
Trump heads to Canada for G7, says 'we have our trade deals'
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Trump heads to Canada for G7, says 'we have our trade deals'
June 15 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump departed the White House on Sunday en route to Western Canada for the annual G7 summit, promising to secure trade deals weeks ahead of a tariff hike deadline.
Border agents seize $6.7 million in amphetamines, stolen sports car
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Border agents seize $6.7 million in amphetamines, stolen sports car
June 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized a shipment of amphetamines valued at $6.7 billion, intercepted a Canadian citizen attempting to drive a stolen, high dollar sports car into the country.
Man shot at Salt Lake City 'No Kings' protest dies
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Man shot at Salt Lake City 'No Kings' protest dies
June 15 (UPI) -- Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, 39, has died as the result of a gunshot wound he sustained Saturday in a shooting during a protest against President Donald Trump in Salt Lake City.
'We don't want them here' Los Angeles mayor says of Guard troops
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
'We don't want them here' Los Angeles mayor says of Guard troops
June 15 (UPI) -- Mayor Karen Bass said Sunday that Los Angeles does not need National Guard troops to bolster city police amid protests against raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, despite violent incidents.
At least 3 dead in West Virginia after weekend flash flooding
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
At least 3 dead in West Virginia after weekend flash flooding
June 15 (UPI) -- A large storm Saturday evening dumped as much as four inches of rain in just a half-hour period in West Virginia, causing flash flooding that left at least three people dead.
Sen. Padilla says Noem clash was not to 'manufacture a viral moment'
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Sen. Padilla says Noem clash was not to 'manufacture a viral moment'
June 15 (UPI) -- Days after Sen. Alex Padilla was handcuffed and removed for interrupting a news conference by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, the Democratic lawmaker insisted the clash was not a calculated move for attention.

Trending Stories

Suspect arrested in Minnesota lawmaker shootings
Suspect arrested in Minnesota lawmaker shootings
Trump heads to Canada for G7, says 'we have our trade deals'
Trump heads to Canada for G7, says 'we have our trade deals'
At least 3 dead in West Virginia after weekend flash flooding
At least 3 dead in West Virginia after weekend flash flooding
Britain agrees to open child sexual grooming investigation
Britain agrees to open child sexual grooming investigation
Sen. Rand Paul 'not an absolute no' on budget bill
Sen. Rand Paul 'not an absolute no' on budget bill

Follow Us