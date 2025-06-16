Trump Organization gets into the mobile phone business

June 16 (UPI) -- The Trump Organization is getting into the mobile business, promoting a plan and a $499 smartphone at a Monday news conference.

The service, Trump Mobile, offers unlimited talk, text and data, with roadside assistance and a "telehealth and pharmacy benefit" for $47.45 per-month, according to its website.

President Donald Trump's sons, Donald Jr. and Eric announced said they felt the mobile phone industry was an area with "lackluster performance" and they wanted to change that.

"We're going to be introducing an entire package of products," Trump Jr. said about Trump Mobile's plan. "We think we're going to be giving something unique to the American people."

The Trump family business was initially focused on real estate, but has sold watches, sneakers, Bibles and commemorative coins during his time in office. Recently, it has been diving into more tech-related businesses, such as the Truth Social platform.

The smartphone is to be introduced in August and will run on Android 15 with a 6.8- inch AMOLED screen and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is to have 12 gigabytes of RAM, 256 gigabytes of internal storage and a 50-megapixel main camera.