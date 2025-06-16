Trending
U.S. News
June 16, 2025 / 7:50 PM

Supreme Court to hear New Jersey pro-life free speech case

By Sheri Walsh
The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a faith-based pregnancy center's request, challenging New Jersey over its claim the pro-life group misled women about offering abortion services. Oral arguments in the case are scheduled for October. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI.
The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a faith-based pregnancy center's request, challenging New Jersey over its claim the pro-life group misled women about offering abortion services. Oral arguments in the case are scheduled for October. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI.

June 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a Christian-based pregnancy center's request, challenging New Jersey over its claim the pro-life group misled women about offering abortion services.

The Supreme Court will decide later this year whether First Choice Women's Resource Centers can use federal courts to block the state's attorney general from investigating its donor, advertising and medical personnel records.

First Choice, which provides parenting classes and free ultrasounds to women facing unplanned pregnancies, claims a 2023 subpoena violated its free speech rights.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin "has made no secret of his hostility towards pregnancy centers," the pro-life group wrote in its petition to the Supreme Court, as it called Platkin's subpoena "invasive" for demanding access to records.

"State attorneys general on both sides of the political aisle have been accused of misusing this authority to issue demands against their ideological and political opponents," lawyers for First Choice wrote. "Even if these accusations turn out to be false, it is important that a federal forum exists for suits challenging those investigative demands."

Platkin argues that the subpoena he issued has yet to be enforced in state court. He also said the donor information he sought was from two websites, which he claimed may have misled people into thinking First Choice provided abortions.

"Nonprofits, including crisis pregnancy centers, may not deceive or defraud residents in our state, and we may exercise our traditional investigative authority to ensure that they are not doing so -- as we do to protect New Jerseyans from a range of harms," Platkin wrote in a statement.

The Supreme Court will focus on whether First Choice sued prematurely, not whether New Jersey's subpoena was valid, according to Platkin.

"First Choice is looking for a special exception from the usual procedural rules as it tries to avoid complying with an entirely lawful state subpoena," Platkin added. "No industry is entitled to that type of special treatment -- period."

Lawyers for First Choice said the group is not seeking special treatment and believes their free speech rights are being targeted.

"New Jersey's attorney general is targeting First Choice simply because of its pro-life views," Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Erin Hawley said in a statement. "The Constitution protects First Choice and its donors from unjustified demands to disclose their identities, and First Choice is entitled to vindicate those rights in federal court."

Oral arguments in the case are scheduled for October.

"We are looking forward to presenting our case to the Supreme Court and urging it to hold that First Choice has the same right to federal court as any other civil rights plaintiff," Hawley added.

"The First Amendment protects First Choice's right to freely speak about its beliefs, exercise its faith, associate with like-minded individuals and organizations, and continue to provide its free services in a caring and compassionate environment to people facing unplanned pregnancies."

Doctor agrees to plead guilty in connection with Matthew Perry's death
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Doctor agrees to plead guilty in connection with Matthew Perry's death
June 16 (UPI) -- Dr. Salvador Plasencia, accused of providing ketamine to "Friends" actor Matthew Perry, has agreed to plead guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine, according to court documents filed Monday.
Amid Israel-Iran war, Nimitz aircraft carrier to join Vinson in Middle East
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Amid Israel-Iran war, Nimitz aircraft carrier to join Vinson in Middle East
June 16 (UPI) -- The Nimitz aircraft carrier group was rerouted from the Indo-Pacific to the Middle East, joining the USS Carl Vinson. The move comes amid airstrikes between Israel and Iran.
Two security screening officers stabbed in Manhattan courthouse
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Two security screening officers stabbed in Manhattan courthouse
June 16 (UPI) -- Two court security officers were stabbed in an apparent "targeted attack" while screening people at metal detectors in the Lower Manhattan criminal courthouse on Monday morning, New York City police said.
Minnesota shooting suspect faces possible federal death penalty
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Minnesota shooting suspect faces possible federal death penalty
June 16 (UPI) -- The man accused of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses -- two fatally -- is now in federal custody on murder charges that could involve the death penalty.
Two dead, 2 wounded in shooting in Miami's Little Haiti
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Two dead, 2 wounded in shooting in Miami's Little Haiti
June 16 (UPI) -- Two people are dead and two injured in a shooting early Monday in Miami's Little Haiti.
Meta-owned WhatsApp starts in-app ads for first time
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Meta-owned WhatsApp starts in-app ads for first time
June 16 (UPI) -- The messaging service WhatsApp on Monday will begin to display ads for the first time as parent company Meta seeks to make business changes to the encrypted global platform.
Trump Organization gets into the mobile phone business
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump Organization gets into the mobile phone business
June 16 (UPI) -- The Trump Organization is getting into the mobile business, promoting a plan and a $499 smartphone at a Monday news conference.
At least five dead, four missing in W. Virginia flash flooding
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
At least five dead, four missing in W. Virginia flash flooding
June 16 (UPI) -- West Virginia has declared a state emergency after flash flooding that claimed at least five lives and left four people missing.
Trump directs ICE to increase actions in large Democratic cities
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump directs ICE to increase actions in large Democratic cities
June 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced that the nation's large Democratic-run cities are to be the new focus for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.
Suspect arrested in Minnesota lawmaker shootings
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Suspect arrested in Minnesota lawmaker shootings
June 15 (UPI) -- Police arrested a man suspected of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses -- two fatally -- after a two-day manhunt, law enforcement sources told multiple news outlets Sunday.

