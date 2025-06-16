Trump directs ICE to increase actions in large Democrat cities

June 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced that the nation's large Democratic-run cities are to be the new focus for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

"ICE Officers are herewith ordered, by notice of this Truth, to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest mass deportation program in history," Trump posted to his Truth Social account Sunday night.

The post goes on to order the expansion of the efforts of ICE within cities Chicago, Los Angeles and New York, where he also alleged "millions upon millions of illegal aliens reside."

Trump went on to call the cities the "core of the Democrat Power Center," each of which he purports uses migrants to control elections and expand the use of welfare in actions that he alleges simultaneously take jobs and benefits from citizens.

"These radical left Democrats are sick of mind, hate our country, and actually want to destroy our inner cities," Trump further wrote, and went on to declare the same cities believe in "transgender for everybody, and men playing in women's sports."

He went on to say he has directed his entire administration "to put every resource possible" behind the efforts of ICE, and that the federal government is focused on the "remigration of aliens to the places from where they came, and preventing the admission of anyone who undermines the domestic tranquility of the United States."

Trump said Thursday there will be policy changes that promised migrant farmers and those employed across the hospitality industry would be protected from deportation after he heard complaints from others in those fields.

"Our great farmers and people in the hotel and leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace," Trump posted to Truth Social Thursday, "This is not good. We must protect our farmers but get the criminals out of the USA."