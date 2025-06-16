Minnesota shooting suspect faces possible federal death penalty

1 of 4 | Devin Bruce of Minneapolis places flowers at a memorial for U.S. Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, who were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home this past weekend in Saint Paul, Minn. Photo by Craig Lassig/EPA-EFE

June 16 (UPI) -- The man accused of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses -- two fatally -- is now in federal custody on murder charges that could involve the death penalty.

Vance Boelter, 57, was facing first-degree murder charges, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. Minnesota does not have the death penalty and the maximum sentence would be life in prison without parole if convicted.

Boelter, who was turned over to federal custody Monday, was to appear in U.S and state courts in Minneapolis on Monday afternoon.

U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson, during a news conference, said six federal charges have been filed -- two each for murder, stalking and firearms offenses. The murder charges could incur the death penalty, if he is convicted and federal prosecutors seek it.

The state charges are two counts of murder in the second degree and attempted murder in the second degree.

"My expectation, based on prior cases, is the federal case, the federal charges will be litigated first," Thompson said. "But the state charges won't necessarily go anywhere."

He said: "Political assassinations are rare. They strike at the very core of our democracy."

Thompson said the suspect visited two more politicians besides the homes of Rep. Melissa Hortman, 55, and Sen. John Hoffman, 60, about five miles apart.

The state representative and her husband, Mark Hortman, died. The state senator and his wife, Vicki, were injured and remain hospitalized after surgeries.

"John and I are both incredibly lucky to be alive," Vicki Hoffman said Monday. "We continue our healing journey and are humbled by the outpouring of love and support our family has received from across the state and our nation.

"There is never a place for senseless political violence and loss of life. We are devastated by the loss of Melissa and Mark [Hortman], and our hearts go out to all those who knew and loved them both. We are always at our best when we unite together."

Thompson said at a news conference Monday: "In the early-morning hours of June 14, Boelter went to the homes of four Minnesota state politicians with the intent to kill them."

In all, 45 Minnesota state and federal officials were listed in a notebook belonging to Boelter, Thompson said.

"Boelter planned his attack carefully," Thompson said. "He researched his victims and their families. He used the Internet and other tools to find their addresses and names, the names of the family members. He conducted surveillance of their homes and took notes about the location of their homes."

Thompson described the video of Boelter's arrival at the Hoffmans' home as "truly chilling," adding "it's no exaggeration to say this is the stuff of nightmares."

Suspect's capture

After a manhunt that began Saturday morning, Boelter "gave up peacefully" in a rural area in Sibley County" around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Superintendent of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Drew Evans.

Law enforcement received a tip directing them to a vehicle tied to Boelter in the area near his Green Isle home. The area was near Minnesota Highway 25 and 301st Avenue.

"We then received additional information that provided confirmation closer to the time of the actual arrest that he was in fact in that area," Evans said.

"The command post started moving all the law enforcement assets into that area, and they were able to close in."

Wendy Thomas told the Minnesota Star Tribune she was driving shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday and noticed the suspect was nearby.

"There is a person in the grass," Thomas said Monday.

"He walked toward the culvert, and he squatted," she said about the suspect, who was dressed in black and muddied.

"He's right there!" Thomas said she told the officers. "I'm pointing. But then I'm doubting myself. Am I wasting my time? I was just hysterical. I was freaking out."

Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt said during a news conference that hundreds of first responders came together "to bring justice to an unthinkable act of violence.

Three AK-47 assault rifles were found in his SUV, the criminal complaint said.

"Our mission was clear, protect the public, prevent further harm and hold the perpetrator accountable," Witt saId.

Details on targeted politicians

The suspect checked out his victims' homes and took notes, Thompson said.

Upon arrival at the Hoffmans' home in Champlin before 2 a.m. Saturday, Thomson said Boelter was dressed as a police officer, wearing a "hyper realistic" silicone mask and a black tactical vest and body armor.

Surveillance camera footage shows him knocking on the door and shooting: "This is the police, open the door," according to Thompson.

After the door was open, Boelter shined a flashlight in their faces and said there was a shooting reported at their home, Thompson said.

They "realized that he was not a police officer," Thompson said.

Boelter said "this is a robbery" and "forced himself into their home."

The state senator "attempted to push Boelter out and stop him from entering their home, Boelter shot him repeatedly," according to Thompson. Hoffman's wife then was "repeatedly" shot.

At 2:24 a.m., Boelter drove to a state representative's house in Maple Grove but the legislator wasn't home because the family was on vacation.

Boelter then drove to another state senator's home in New Hope and parked on the street, Thompson said. After learning of the shooting at Hoffman's home, New Hope police dispatched an officer there, Thompson said. The officer believed Boelter was an officer dispatched to the scene, Thompson said. No one was shot there.

At 3:35 a.m., Brooklyn Park police proactively went to the Hortmans' homes.

Police said Boelter's SUV was in the driveway with emergency lights flashing and Boelter standing in front of the house a few feet from the door with a tactical vest underneath his blue shirt, Thompson said.

After Boelter saw the officers, he started firing and went into the house, killing Hortman and her husband, Thompson said.

The officers fired at Boelter but he escaped into the house and out the back, Thompson said.

On Monday, the family dog was "humanely euthanized" after he was shot and injured, police said. They adopted Gilbert, a golden retriever in 2021 and he died at 4.5 years old.

"Vance Boelter inflicted unimaginable harm to our community Saturday morning, and he did it while impersonating the very people who are trusted to protect and serve," Witt said. "These violent acts strike at the heart of our democracy and the safety of those who serve the public with dedication and courage."

After the shootings

Boelter sent posts to his family.

"Dad went to war last night ... I don't wanna say more because I don't wanna implicate anybody," one text read, according to the charging affidavit.

"Words are not gonna explain how sorry I am for this situation. There's gonna be some people coming to the house armed and trigger-happy and I don't want you guys around."

Boelter's wife consented to a search of their car, according to the affidavit. Investigators found two handguns, passports and about $10,000 in cash.