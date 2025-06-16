Two dead, 2 wounded in shooting in Miami's Little Haiti

June 16 (UPI) -- Two people are dead and two injured in a shooting early Monday in Miami's Little Haiti.

Shortly after 12:10 a.m., Miami police were dispatched to reports of a shooting near Interstate 95 and Miami Edison Senior High School.

They found a man with gunshot wounds, and he was taken to Jackson Memorial's Trauma Center, where he died. Another man was found dead inside a black BMW riddled with bullet holes a few blocks away, police said.

"We soon learned that a second male drove a few blocks away from the scene," Miami spokeswoman Kiara Delva said.

Two other people took themselves to the trauma center. Their conditions weren't disclosed.

"We all ran in the house and jumped down, of course, and then called the police," a woman who lives in the area told WFOR-TV. "That's like, that's, I mean, that's the normal thing that we do as people."

Those dead and injured haven't been identified.

And no suspects have been identified.

"Detectives did, in fact, mention that they do believe there are other suspects who may be involved in this incident and this is why we need our community to come forward," Delva said.