At least 3 dead in West Virginia after weekend flash flooding

June 15 (UPI) -- A large storm Saturday evening dumped as much as four inches of rain in just a half-hour period in West Virginia, causing flash flooding that left at least three people dead.

Louis Vargo, the director of the Wheeling-Ohio County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, said at a news conference Sunday that he had never seen quite the devastation in the county in his 35 years serving the county.

Local officials did not provide details about the three deaths. But Vargo said four or five people were still reported missing, while Wheeling Fire Department Chief Jim Blazier said crews were using drones and dogs to search for them.

The Wheeling Fire Department shared photos of cars submerged in the water of Big Wheeling Creek at the Junior Avenue Bridge.

The National Weather Service said in an early morning advisory Sunday that a flood watch would remain in effect through 8 p.m. local time for southwest Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio and northern West Virginia.

Localized flooding is possible through Monday due to saturated ground and some heavier rain showers with heavy rain possible into Tuesday. There is a marginal risk of excessive rain leading to flash flooding in the region.

More than a thousand customers remained without power on Sunday afternoon, according to data from the Appalachian Power Company.

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey has declared a state of emergency in Ohio County.